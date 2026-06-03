One year of safer, faster and more reliable travel across the River Derwent

3 June 2026 Kerry Vincent, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport

Tasmania’s largest-ever transport infrastructure project has marked its first birthday, with the new Bridgewater Bridge already transforming the way thousands of Tasmanians work, live and travel.

Since its opening on 1 June 2025, the bridge has become a vital and reliable link between the north and south of the state. Around 25,000 vehicles now use the crossing each day, totalling more than 9 million trips in its first year.

Motorists are experiencing noticeably smoother journeys, with peak-hour delays significantly reduced and travel times far more predictable.

The bridge’s modern design and upgraded interchanges are supporting safer travel across the corridor, while the dedicated shared pathway has created a new, scenic and secure route for cyclists and pedestrians.

Freight operators are reporting more consistent travel times, helping Tasmanian businesses move goods more efficiently and strengthening supply chains across the state.

The project has also delivered lasting benefits beyond the road itself.

Thousands contributed to construction, including apprentices and trainees who gained hands on experience delivering one of the state’s most complex infrastructure projects.

Communities in the northern suburbs are enjoying better access to services, education and employment, with the bridge improving connections that support growth and opportunity.

Work to remove the old Bridgewater Bridge is nearing completion, allowing for the reopening of the river channel and vessel access upstream towards New Norfolk. The reinstated boat ramp on the Bridgewater foreshore is also providing improved access for fishers, boaters and other recreational users.

The Tasmanian Government is also partnering with two local artists through Arts Tasmania to create a major public artwork using materials salvaged from the old bridge. The sculpture will honour the historic structure that served generations of Tasmanians and acknowledge the area’s long history as a river crossing.

The project’s broader heritage interpretation strategy is also progressing, with a new interpretive signage trail and dedicated heritage website that shares the rich stories, traditions and enduring significance of this historic river crossing.

The Australian Government contributed $628.8 million to the $786 million project, with the Tasmanian Government contributing the remaining $157.2 million.

To view the history and heritage website click here.



Quotes attributable to Federal Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister Catherine King:

“In 12 months, the New Bridgewater Bridge has reshaped how people travel in Hobart’s outer northern suburbs, with faster, safer journeys and stronger links between the north and south.

“The project created jobs, strengthened local skills and left a legacy that all Tasmanians can be proud of.

“The New Bridgewater Bridge is a prime example of how targeted investment in infrastructure creates jobs, boosts local economies and strengthens our communities.”

Quotes attributable to Tasmanian Infrastructure and Transport Minister Kerry Vincent: