FreakOut Launches HAWK, an AI Agent for Autonomous Social Ad Operations How HAWK works Roadmap

JAPAN, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FreakOut, Inc., a subsidiary of FreakOut Holdings, Inc. (TSE Standard: 6094) and a provider of advertising technology across Japan and North America, today announced the launch of HAWK, an AI agent that autonomously executes the day-to-day operational workflow of social media advertising. From an incoming RFP, HAWK builds the media plan and pricing, configures and delivers the campaign, and reports on results across social platforms, including Instagram and TikTok, allowing operations teams at agencies and in-house brand teams alike to direct strategy while the agent carries out execution.

FreakOut is launching HAWK on the strength of extensive real-world validation: prior to general availability, HAWK has been used to run more than 500 campaigns across FreakOut’s in-house operations and in live deployments with pilot clients.

Addressing a structural constraint in social advertising

As social advertising spend continues to expand, the supply of operators who can manage campaigns across platforms — Meta Ads across Instagram and Facebook and TikTok Ads, among others — at a high level of proficiency has not kept pace. The work is operationally complex and demanding, and offers limited career progression, contributing to high turnover among specialists.

As a result, the expertise that skilled operators accumulate rarely remains within the organization. When they depart, their working knowledge departs with them. This key-person dependency has become a structural risk for agencies and advertisers, placing increasing pressure on teams already operating at capacity.

HAWK is designed to address this constraint directly. It transfers the operational workload to an AI agent while capturing and retaining operational knowledge within the platform, so that expertise compounds at the organizational level rather than residing with individuals.

How HAWK works

An operator initiates a campaign by providing HAWK with a free-form brief: a client email, a Slack or chat message, or meeting notes. HAWK’s AI agent interprets the input and executes the operational workflow:

Interprets the brief — media platform, client, category, product, ad format, targeting, KPIs, flight dates, and margin — and configures the campaign automatically

Responds to RFPs with a media plan and pricing, drawing on historical performance and correctly accounting for margins that span multiple agencies

Monitors pacing and KPI progress in flight, and automatically adjusts daily budgets

Generates post-campaign insight reports and recommended next actions

Because every RFP response, campaign configuration, delivery result, operating rule, and report is retained within HAWK, organizations preserve and reuse their operational knowledge even as individual team members change roles or depart.

HAWK is offered as a SaaS platform on a fixed monthly subscription, rather than as a revenue share on media spend, enabling buyers to evaluate the value of the technology independently of media costs. HAWK is available in four tiers — Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum — to fit a range of team sizes and usage needs. Details are available on request.

The launch reflects a broader shift in how advertising operations are run. Yuzuru Honda, Chief Executive Officer of FreakOut Holdings, Inc., said:

“We have spent over a decade automating how ads are bought, building the programmatic infrastructure behind real-time advertising. But the operational work around that buying still ran on people, and it did not scale: our most capable operators became the bottleneck. We built HAWK to solve that for our own teams first, and we are now extending it to the broader market — where it can turn ad operations from a cost center into a source of growth.”

Roadmap

FreakOut intends to develop HAWK not as a single-purpose tool but as a foundational platform for advertising operations. Planned areas of development include:

Advanced cross-campaign analytics and performance insights

Expanded autonomous optimization across budgets and bidding

End-to-end automation across additional operational workflows

Support for each buyer’s proprietary operating playbooks

Direct interoperation with AI agents developed by buyers themselves



For inquiries about HAWK

Website: https://www.fout.co.jp/freakout/lp/hawk_en/

Contact: hawk-sales（at）fout.jp



About FreakOut Holdings

FreakOut Holdings, Inc. (TSE Standard: 6094) is the holding company of a group developing businesses across advertising and marketing technology more broadly. The group began with a conviction that advertising transactions should move from human hands to machine-to-machine exchange, and was the first in Japan to commercialize the real-time trading of internet advertising.

Guided by its corporate mission, “Give People Work That Requires a Person,” the group builds technology-driven services that return human value to human work. Today, FreakOut Holdings operates across Japan, the United States, and Asia.



Media Contact

FreakOut Holdings, Inc.

Corporate Branding Division

Email: pr(at)fout.jp

HAWK and the HAWK logo are trademarks of FreakOut, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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