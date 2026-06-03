LINGERIE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIPS PARTNERS WITH STREAMGO MEDIA TO LAUNCH LFC NETWORK ON ROKU

LFC Network coming soon to Roku

LFC expands direct-to-consumer streaming with Roku channel

Lingerie Fighting Championships (OTCMKTS:BOTY)

LFC Network on Roku will put us in front of millions of streaming households. We’ve built a passionate, loyal fan base, and now we’re giving them a premium home to experience LFC like never before.” — Shaun Donnelly, CEO

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lingerie Fighting Championships (LFC) today announced a landmark strategic streaming partnership with STREAMGO Media (SGM), a leading streaming infrastructure and distribution company. Central to the deal is the launch of the LFC Network, LFC’s official branded channel on the Roku platform, giving fans all over the world direct access to premium LFC content through one of the world’s most widely used streaming devices.The multi-year agreement positions LFC for significant growth in the direct-to-consumer digital entertainment space.“This partnership marks a major milestone in LFC’s evolution as a global entertainment brand,” said Shaun Donnelly, CEO of Lingerie Fighting Championships. “Launching LFC Network on Roku puts us in front of millions of streaming households. We’ve built a passionate, loyal fanbase, and now we’re giving them a premium home where they can experience LFC like never before.”The LFC Network will offer Roku subscribers exclusive, uncensored content not available on traditional social media platforms, including events past, present and future, fighter interviews, behind-the-scenes programming, live digital engagement sessions, VIP experiences, subscriber-only events, and memorabilia giveaways."In today's streaming landscape, owning the relationship with your audience is more valuable than ever. We're creating a dedicated destination where fans can access premium content, exclusive experiences, and year-round programming while giving LFC greater control over its growth and monetization,” said Anthony Hudson, CEO of STREAMGO Media. “We see tremendous potential to expand LFC's reach, deepen fan engagement, and build a scalable direct-to-consumer ecosystem. This is not simply a channel launch—it's the foundation for the next chapter of the LFC brand."The announcement comes at an electrifying moment for the organization. Just hours after signing the contract, LFC entered into an agreement with Beristain Entertainment to begin doing live events in Mexico and Latin America with the first taking place September 12th, live from Mexico City.LFC Network is anticipated to launch on Roku ahead of the September 12th event.About Lingerie Fighting ChampionshipsLingerie Fighting Championships is a premier combat sports entertainment organization known for its unique brand of action, entertainment, and fan engagement. LFC produces live events and original programming distributed across digital and streaming platforms worldwide.About STREAMGO MediaSTREAMGO Media, LLC is a streaming infrastructure and content distribution company specializing in the development, operation, and monetization of direct-to-consumer streaming networks, channels, and digital entertainment platforms.Media Contact:Lingerie Fighting ChampionshipsShaun Donnellyshaun@LFCfights.com702-505-0743

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