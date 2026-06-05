Nijigen no Mori 'NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato' Launches New Itachi Giant Sticker for VIP Journey Pass

On Sale from Tuesday, June 9

AWAJI, JAPAN, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Japan, at the incredibly popular Awaji Island anime theme park Nijigen no Mori , the "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" attraction is adding a special new benefit to its hit VIP Journey Pass. To celebrate the birthday of Itachi Uchiha on June 9, a brand-new Giant Sticker featuring Itachi will make its debut as an exclusive bonus item for pass holders.With this pass, guests can experience the 3D Maze "Ten no Maki (Heaven Scroll)" and the Mission Rally "Chi no Maki (Earth Scroll)," along with their choice of three of four available Special Missions (puzzle-solving experiences).Furthermore, this truly "VIP" premium pass includes:•One character bag of your choice: Naruto’s Sage Mode Scroll Bag or Gaara’s Gourd-Style Bag.•One Giant Sticker featuring your favorite character.Itachi Uchiha now joins the lineup as our newest character, expanding the previous selection of seven varieties (three types for Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, Kakashi, and Kurama)This premium, next-level experience tailored for fans who want to dive even deeper into this world. Spend an entire day exploring every corner of NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato, and let's celebrate Itachi Uchiha’s birthday together■New Itachi Giant Sticker Added to the NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato "VIP Journey Pass Ticket"!Start Date:From Tuesday, June 9, 2026 –Details:To celebrate Itachi Uchiha's birthday on June 9, a brand-new Giant Sticker featuring Itachi will be added to the lineup of exclusive bonus items included with the NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato "VIP Journey Pass Ticket."Price:•Adults (ages 12 and up): from 14,300 yen•Children (ages 5 to 11): from 13,100 yenURL:■About NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-ZatoNARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato is an attraction themed around the popular ninja anime NARUTO and BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS, which follows the story of Boruto Uzumaki, the son of Naruto Uzumaki, the protagonist of NARUTO.The area recreates the Hidden Leaf Village, featuring a large Hokage Rock monument and life-size figures of characters from the TV anime series. Visitors can experience the world of the series through interactive attractions, including athletic training courses and a three-story maze.■About Nijigen no Mori (Anime Awajishima Park)Nijigen no Mori is an anime theme park located on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The sprawling park features famous titles from Japanese pop culture in interactive attractions set in the greenery of Awaji Island.By utilizing digital and interactive technologies, the park offers immersive experiences for visitors of all ages and nationalities. It features attractions based on Japanese anime, manga, movies, and video games, allowing visitors to engage with these works through multi-sensory activities.The park includes areas themed around classic titles such as NARUTO, Godzilla, Crayon Shinchan, and Dragon Quest, recreating the worlds of these works in a natural setting and offering hands-on, experiential attractions.■Access① By Highway BusFrom Kansai International Airport, take a highway bus bound for Sannomiya, Namba, or Umeda. Transfer at one of these major hubs to a highway bus heading to Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” Only one transfer is required, and the total travel time is approximately 3 hours.② By Train + Highway BusFrom Kansai International Airport, travel by JR or Nankai Railway to the Osaka, Namba, or Sannomiya area. From there, transfer to a highway bus bound for Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” The total travel time is approximately 3 hours.©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

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