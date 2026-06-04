Nijigen no Mori NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato Hosts Limited-Time 'Escape from the Genjutsu' for Itachi & Sasuke Birthday

From Tuesday, June 9 to Thursday, July 23, 2026

AWAJI, JAPAN, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Japan, at Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park Anime Park Nijigen no Mori, the popular attraction "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" will host a highly anticipated, fully immersive mission to celebrate the birthdays of fan-favorite characters Itachi Uchiha and Sasuke Uchiha. The special event, titled “Escape from the Genjutsu,” will be held for a limited time from Tuesday, June 9 to Thursday, July 23, 2026.

This mission is an indoor escape-style attraction themed around the illusionary world created by Itachi Uchiha’s genjutsu cast upon Sasuke Uchiha. Participants step into a pitch-black space where they are trapped within the genjutsu and, armed with only a single red light casting a faint glow, must attempt to escape within a 15-minute time limit.

The only things participants can rely on are their own senses and judgement. To break free from Itachi’s genjutsu, they must uncover subtle clues hidden in the darkness; otherwise, there is no way out of this world.

Those who successfully escape will receive an exclusive “Gemaki-style” original bromide, available only at NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato. In addition, a “Time Attack Ranking” will be held, recording each team’s escape time. The player or team achieving the top result during the event period will be awarded an official “Special Certificate.”

Experience an unprecedented escape mission steeped in extreme tension as you attempt to break free from Itachi's genjutsu.

■Event Details: Itachi & Sasuke Birthday Special Mission "Escape from the Genjutsu" Overview

Event Period:

Tuesday, June – Thursday, July 23, 2026

Opening Hours:

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM (last admission at 3:30 PM)

Participation Price:

500 yen per group (tax included)

*Please note: Separate admission tickets for the attraction are required.

Details:

As a Special Mission within “NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato,” guests take on an escape challenge set in a darkened area where Itachi’s genjutsu has taken hold. Each group is given one red light and must work together, using scattered clues hidden throughout the area, to escape within the 15-minute time limit.

Upon a successful escape, the clear time is recorded and entered into a Time Attack Ranking to determine the fastest escape during period. The team (or individual) with the best result will receive an official “Special Certificate” from NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato. Each team may consist of up to four participants.

Official Website:

https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

■About NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato

NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato is an attraction themed around the popular ninja anime NARUTO and BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS, which follows the story of Boruto Uzumaki, the son of Naruto Uzumaki, the protagonist of NARUTO.

The area recreates the Hidden Leaf Village, featuring a large Hokage Rock monument and life-size figures of characters from the TV anime series. Visitors can experience the world of the series through interactive attractions, including athletic training courses and a three-story maze.

■About Nijigen no Mori (Anime Awajishima Park)

Nijigen no Mori is an anime theme park located on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The sprawling park features famous titles from Japanese pop culture in interactive attractions set in the greenery of Awaji Island.

By utilizing digital and interactive technologies, the park offers immersive experiences for visitors of all ages and nationalities. It features attractions based on Japanese anime, manga, movies, and video games, allowing visitors to engage with these works through multi-sensory activities.

The park includes areas themed around classic titles such as NARUTO, Godzilla, Crayon Shinchan, and Dragon Quest, recreating the worlds of these works in a natural setting and offering hands-on, experiential attractions.

■Access

① By Highway Bus

From Kansai International Airport, take a highway bus bound for Sannomiya, Namba, or Umeda. Transfer at one of these major hubs to a highway bus heading to Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” Only one transfer is required, and the total travel time is approximately 3 hours.

② By Train + Highway Bus

From Kansai International Airport, travel by JR or Nankai Railway to the Osaka, Namba, or Sannomiya area. From there, transfer to a highway bus bound for Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” The total travel time is approximately 3 hours.

©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

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