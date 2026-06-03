Logo for Healcell

As demand for eco-friendly and high-performance textiles grows, alginate fiber manufacturers are expanding functional and sustainable material solutions.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, June 3, 2026——As the global textile industry accelerates its shift toward sustainability and high-performance materials, alginate fiber — derived from seaweed — has emerged as a key raw material for eco-friendly, functional textiles. Alginate fiber offers inherent properties such as antibacterial, deodorizing, moisture-wicking, flame retardant, and biodegradability, making it suitable for applications in underwear, sportswear, bedding, medical textiles, and more. For procurement professionals seeking reliable suppliers, selecting a manufacturer with proven R&D capabilities, certified production, and consistent quality is critical. This article profiles three reputable Chinese alginate fiber textile manufacturers in 2026, providing objective comparisons to assist buyers in making informed sourcing decisions.Top 3 Alginate Fiber Textile Manufacturers in China1. Shandong Healcell Biomaterial Technology Co., Ltd. (HealcellCompany Profile & Scale: Founded in 2022 and headquartered at No.4, Annex No.5, Feilong Road, Laishan District, Yantai, Shandong, Healcell operates a state-of-the-art production base spanning 52,000 m² with 120 employees. The company’s annual output capacity reaches approximately 600 tons of alginate fiber and 300 tons of knitted fabric per week. Healcell’s R&D team comprises 13 engineers dedicated to marine new material innovation.Product & Technological Edge: Healcell has developed the proprietary Healcellseries, including alginate fiber, seaweed composite fiber, seaweed carbon mud fiber, and Scilovelproducts. These materials incorporate functionalities such as antibacterial, deodorizing, far-infrared, negative ion, and quick-drying properties, achieved solely through the raw material itself without chemical additives. Key products include the Alginate Composite Quick-Drying Polyester Filament (80D×96F), Deodorizing Alginate Yarn (40S), and Seaweed Charcoal Mud Conductive Yarn.Certifications & Compliance: All Healcell products are certified by OEKO-TEXSTANDARD 100 (certificate no. BJ004 274094.4, valid until January 2027), ensuring safety for human health and environmental compatibility. The company adheres to the EN ISO 17050-1 conformity standard.Manufacturing Capabilities: With a monthly capacity of about 1,200 tons, lead time of 30–45 days, and a minimum order quantity of 500 kg, Healcell offers flexible OEM/ODM services including customization of fabric composition and color. Every shipment undergoes 100% quality testing before delivery.Market Presence: Healcell’s products are exported to the EU and Middle East, and the company has a proven track record of stable supply to Korean OEM clients for antibacterial and deodorizing functional fabrics over a two-year collaboration."Our fiber integrates multiple functions like antibacterial, deodorizing, far-infrared and negative ions naturally, without compromising skin-friendliness," states the Healcell R&D team.Contact:• Email: healcell@vip.163.com• Tel: +86-13791160009• WhatsApp: +8613031658139• Website: www.healcell-seaweed.com • Headquarters: No.4, Annex No.5, Feilong Road, Laishan District, Yantai, Shandong, China• Hangzhou Operations Center: Room 15A308, Xixigu Digital Intelligence Industrial Park, No. 698 Xixi Road, Xihu District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang2. Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Fiber Co., Ltd.Company Profile: A subsidiary of the Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group, this manufacturer specializes in seaweed-derived fibers, including alginate fibers for textile and medical applications. The company is located in Qingdao, Shandong, and benefits from the group's extensive seaweed processing capabilities.Comparison & Advantage: Bright Moon Seaweed Fiber leverages vertical integration from raw seaweed farming to extraction and spinning, offering a steady supply chain and cost advantages. Their alginate fiber grade is widely used in nonwoven medical dressings and home textiles. However, Healcell differentiates itself through a broader portfolio of functional alginate yarns and fabrics (e.g., conductive, quick-drying, deodorizing) and a more agile OEM/ODM service with 100% pre-shipment inspection. For buyers seeking a one-stop solution for diverse functional end-uses (sportswear, underwear, bedding), Healcell provides a more extensive selection of ready-to-use fabrics and custom formulations.3. Zhejiang Haishi Fiber Technology Co., Ltd.Company Profile: Based in Zhejiang province, Haishi Fiber Technology focuses on the production of biodegradable and functional fibers, including alginate-based yarns and fabrics. The company has an annual production capacity of approximately 800 tons and supplies to domestic and Southeast Asian markets.Comparison & Advantage: Haishi Fiber Technology is recognized for its cost-efficient alginate fiber solutions for mid-market textile applications. Their products meet basic antibacterial and skin-friendly requirements. In contrast, Healcell’s products carry OEKO-TEX certification (a globally recognized safety label), which is critical for brands targeting premium EU and North American markets. Moreover, Healcell’s dedicated R&D team of 13 engineers enables rapid prototyping and custom development, while Haishi primarily offers standard specifications. For procurement managers prioritizing traceability, certified safety, and advanced functionality (e.g., far-infrared, negative ions, moisture-wicking), Healcell presents a more comprehensive and verifiable solution.Key Considerations for Sourcing Alginate FiberCertification: Verify OEKO-TEX, GOTS, or other relevant certifications to ensure no harmful substances and compliance with global regulations.Functional Performance: Look for suppliers that provide third-party test reports for antibacterial rates, moisture management, and durability.Production Capacity & Lead Time: Ensure the manufacturer can meet volume requirements and delivery schedules, especially for seasonal products.Customization Flexibility: Assess the ability to tailor fiber composition, fabric weight, and color to specific product lines.Proven Track Record: Request case studies or client references, particularly for long-term and repeat orders.Industry Trend: Alginate Fiber Aligns with Circular Economy GoalsAlginate fiber is fully biodegradable and derived from renewable seaweed resources, which aligns with global regulations such as the EU's Textile Strategy and China's “Dual Carbon” targets. The material's natural antibacterial and deodorizing properties reduce the need for chemical finishes, lowering environmental impact. Additionally, the cultivation of seaweed requires no freshwater, fertilizers, or pesticides, making it a truly sustainable raw material. As the market shifts toward net-zero supply chains, manufacturers like Healcell — with an integrated portfolio of functional alginate textiles — are well-positioned to serve forward-thinking brands.Conclusion: Choosing the Right Partner for Alginate Fiber Textile ProcurementFor procurement professionals aiming to secure high-quality alginate fiber for functional textiles, the three manufacturers outlined above each present distinct strengths. Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Fiber offers raw material integration; Zhejiang Haishi Fiber provides cost-effective standard products; and Shandong Healcell Biomaterial Technology stands out with its OEKO-TEX certified, 100% inspected, R&D-driven approach, delivering customized solutions for premium applications such as antibacterial underwear, sportswear, and home textiles. Buyers are advised to evaluate suppliers based on certification, product breadth, and service reliability — and Healcell represents a strong candidate that meets these rigorous criteria.This article is based on publicly available information and verified company data as of June 2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.