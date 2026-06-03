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The Business Research Company's Robo Advisory Market Positioned For Sustained Growth At 30.8% CAGR Through 2030

Expected to grow to $54.74 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The robo advisory sector has witnessed remarkable growth recently, fueled by advancements in digital finance and changing investor preferences. As more people embrace automated financial solutions, this market is set to expand rapidly over the next few years. Let’s explore the current market size, driving factors, regional outlook, and key trends shaping the future of robo advisory services.

Robo Advisory Market Size and Growth Outlook

The robo advisory market has experienced significant expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $14.25 billion in 2025 to $18.7 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.3%. This surge in growth during the historical period is largely due to the rising adoption of digital banking, greater participation of retail investors, rapid growth of fintech platforms, growing demand for affordable investment solutions, and broader acceptance of online financial services.

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https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5810&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to continue its rapid ascent, reaching $54.74 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 30.8%. This forecasted expansion is driven by the increased integration of AI-powered advisory tools, heightened demand for customized financial planning, the rise of hybrid advisory models that combine human and automated guidance, growing interest from younger investors, and more supportive regulations around digital finance. Emerging trends supporting this growth include enhanced algorithm-based portfolio management, wider use of cost-effective digital advisory services, proliferation of hybrid robo advisory platforms, expansion of personalized goal-focused investment options, and improved automated risk profiling.

Understanding Robo-Advisors and Their Functionality

Robo-advisors are automated financial advisory platforms that use algorithm-driven technology to provide wealth management services with minimal to no human involvement. These platforms operate entirely online, delivering digital investment management by collecting client data through questionnaires that assess financial status, risk tolerance, and investment goals. Using this information, the robo-advisor offers tailored advice and automatically manages the client’s portfolio, streamlining the investment process and making financial planning accessible to a broader audience.

View the full robo advisory market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/robo-advisory-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Factors Boosting Demand in the Global Robo Advisory Market

One of the primary factors propelling the robo advisory market is the widespread penetration of smartphones. Smartphones, as portable devices with internet connectivity and multiple functionalities such as running apps, capturing media, and emailing, serve as a crucial channel for accessing robo advisory services. They improve availability, enhance user experience, ensure security, and support personalized financial planning and investment. For example, in August 2025, Uswitch Limited reported that in 2024, 96% of the UK’s population of over 66 million were mobile phone users. This high smartphone adoption rate is a key driver accelerating the use of robo-advisory platforms worldwide.

Regional Leaders and Growth Hotspots in the Robo Advisory Market

In 2025, North America is expected to maintain its position as the largest market for robo advisory services. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to be the fastest-growing market during the coming years. The comprehensive market analysis covers several regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a broad perspective on global development trends within this sector.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

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