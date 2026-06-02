TAIWAN, June 2 - President Lai confers decoration on Czech Republic Senate President Miloš Vystrčil

On the morning of June 2, President Lai Ching-te conferred the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon on Senate President Miloš Vystrčil of the Czech Republic in recognition of his many years of staunch support for Taiwan and contributions to Taiwan-Czech relations and the defense of global democracy. In remarks, President Lai stated that Taiwan and the Czech Republic share the values of democracy, freedom, and respect for human rights, and will deepen cooperation across various fields, including the economy, trade, technology, culture, and education, to contribute to global peace, stability, and prosperity.

A translation of President Lai's remarks follows:

First, on behalf of all the people of Taiwan, I would like to extend a warm welcome to Senate President Vystrčil and our distinguished guests on their return visit to Taiwan, demonstrating their support for Taiwan through concrete actions. Although Taiwan and the Czech Republic are geographically separated by thousands of kilometers, we share a firm belief in the values of democracy, freedom, and respect for human rights. It is this conviction that binds us closely together.

In 2020, while the world was still reeling from the impact of the pandemic, Senate President Vystrčil stood undeterred by pressure from China and remained steadfast in visiting Taiwan. During his address to the Legislative Yuan, his declaration – “I am a Taiwanese” – deeply moved our people. It also let the entire world feel the courage of democracy, the power of solidarity, and the great tradition of the Czech people in defending freedom.

Today, on behalf of the Republic of China (Taiwan), I have the honor of conferring the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon upon Senate President Vystrčil. This is to recognize his staunch support for Taiwan over many years, his outstanding contributions to Taiwan-Czech relations, and his powerful defense of global democracy. This decoration honors his extraordinary courage and symbolizes the highest respect and gratitude of Taiwan's people. It also stands as a true testament to the friendship between Taiwan and the Czech Republic.

Echoing Senate President Vystrčil's call for solidarity among democratic nations to defend our common values, Taiwan and the Czech Republic have continuously deepened our partnership in recent years. We have not only protected our shared values of democracy and freedom, but have also achieved fruitful collaborative results across various fields, including the economy, trade, technology, culture, and education.

In 2023, China Airlines launched direct flights between Taipei and Prague, and starting this August, STARLUX will provide direct flights as well. These two air routes bridge our peoples, businesses, and friendships, bringing Taiwan and the Czech Republic even closer together. In the semiconductor sector, we have jointly established an R&D center to strengthen talent development. In the field of AI, the Czech Republic aims to build an AI Gigafactory for the European Union, a vision in which Taiwanese companies are actively taking part. Moving ahead, we look forward to launching even more innovative collaboration in areas such as smart healthcare, information security, and emerging technologies.

As we face the continued expansion of authoritarianism, I would like to emphasize that in the past, both Taiwan and the Czech Republic endured long periods of authoritarian rule. Therefore, we know firsthand that freedom does not come easily, and we stand willing to work together in solidarity to defend democracy.

I firmly believe that in these uncertain times, our nation must send a clear message to the international community. Taiwan and the Czech Republic will continue to march hand in hand, stand on the side of freedom and democracy, and contribute even more to global peace, stability, and prosperity. Once again, I want to thank Senate President Vystrčil and all our distinguished guests for their visit. I look forward to the continuous deepening of Taiwan-Czech relations and the constant creation of new milestones.

Senate President Vystrčil then delivered remarks, expressing that he is deeply honored to be conferred the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon, a symbol of high distinction. He stated that for him personally, this is an immense privilege, and emphasized that the honor belongs not only to him, but should also be seen as a recognition and commendation of the Czech Senate.

Senate President Vystrčil pointed out that the Czech Senate, first in 2020 and again in 2026, expressed its support for him by an overwhelming majority during its plenary sessions, explicitly recommending that he visit the Republic of China (Taiwan) in his capacity as president of the Senate to further deepen mutually beneficial relations. He added that for Czech senators to make such a decision often requires immense political courage.

Senate President Vystrčil noted that on this ceremonious occasion, he is deeply aware that an individual's strength is ultimately limited, and that being awarded the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon would not have been possible without the support and assistance of many people. He extended special thanks to his team, who have stood beside him along the way and always served as his strongest support. He also thanked his family and friends, expressing that walking hand in hand with them is an immense blessing in life. He then paid tribute to the late Czech Senate President Jaroslav Kubera, as well as many other important figures who have provided guidance and inspiration throughout his life.

Senate President Vystrčil mentioned that upon seeing President Lai's address on his second anniversary of taking office on May 20, he once again felt that Taiwan and the Czech Republic share many similarities. He remarked that whether in Taiwan or the Czech Republic, society frequently focuses on changes in the current international order. Today, he said, the rule of law and fundamental freedoms seem to be gradually taking a back seat, while the importance of power is becoming increasingly prominent – a power that is often accompanied by forces unconstrained by laws and rules, which is not a positive direction for development.

Senate President Vystrčil maintained that our responsibility lies in enhancing national resilience, resisting these trends, and continuing to defend the values of freedom and democracy. It is precisely for this reason, he said, that democratic nations need to support one another and cooperate closely.

In closing, Senate President Vystrčil stated that he has always firmly believed that all the beautiful things an individual receives, be it gratitude, praise, gifts, or such a prestigious decoration, carry a responsibility and commitment that should be kept in mind and practiced throughout one's life. He pledged to continue working toward this end, expressed his gratitude to Taiwan and the Czech Republic for being important allies to each other, and conveyed his appreciation for the deep friendship between the two sides.

Also in attendance at the ceremony was Representative of the Czech Economic and Cultural Office David Steinke.

