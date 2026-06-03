USTR Seeks Public Comment on the Scope and Operation of a Mechanism to Promote Balanced and Reciprocal Trade with China

WASHINGTON – Today, the Office of the United States Trade Representative announced a public comment process regarding the development of a new government-to-government mechanism—a U.S.-China Board of Trade—intended to manage bilateral trade between the United States and China on an ongoing basis. Public comment is also being sought on specific types of non-sensitive products that could potentially benefit from tariff modifications on each side with the objective of achieving balance and reciprocity in our trade relationship.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, the United States and China have established a Board of Trade to ensure that trade with China is more balanced and beneficial for Americans,” said Ambassador Greer. “The Trump Administration will work with stakeholders to identify non-sensitive goods trade that can deliver results for American farmers, ranchers, fishermen, small businesses, manufacturers, and workers. We welcome comments from interested parties on effective ways to facilitate mutually beneficial trade with China while continuing to use tariffs to defend American economic and national security and promote balanced and reciprocal trade.”

The deadline for submission of comments is July 10, 2026. Any rebuttals or responses to those comments may be submitted to a separate public docket by July 27, 2026.

To view a copy of the Federal Register notice, click here .

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