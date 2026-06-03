Detail view of AquaCurve HDPS material used in shallow-water in-pool lounge chair construction. AquaCurve highlights HDPS material use across its shallow-water in-pool lounge chairs and matching side table. AquaCurve in-pool side table uses HDPS with corrosion-resistant stainless steel hardware.

The brand explains how HDPS, sandbag support and routine care work together in shallow-water lounge chairs and side tables.

Material choice and care habits work together when pool furniture is used in shallow water, sunlight and changing pool chemistry.” — AquaCurve

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AquaCurve, an in-pool lounge chair brand focused on shallow-water loungers and matching side tables, is highlighting the HDPS material and care standards used across its AquaCurve Aquawave in-pool lounge chair series for tanning ledges, sun shelves and baja shelves.The material-focused update explains how AquaCurve approaches shallow-water pool furniture differently from standard patio furniture. In-pool lounge chairs are placed in environments where water, sunlight, pool chemistry, sunscreen, foot traffic and weather exposure can all affect the ownership experience. AquaCurve uses HDPS, or high-density polystyrene, as the primary material across its shallow-water lounge chairs and matching in-pool side table AquaCurve positions HDPS as a practical material choice for outdoor and wet poolside environments. The material is selected for its weather-resistant and UV-stable properties, as well as its resistance to cracking and warping under typical outdoor use conditions. At the same time, the brand notes that no outdoor material is free from normal wear. Sun exposure, water chemistry, weather and regular handling can affect appearance over time, making proper use and routine care important.The AquaCurve Aquawave in-pool lounge chair series includes compact upright loungers, armrest and cup holder models, folding lounge chairs, chaise-style loungers and sun shelf chairs, along with a matching in-pool side table. The products are designed for shallow ledge environments with recommended use in water depths up to 9 inches. Before placing furniture in the pool, AquaCurve recommends that customers measure the actual water depth at the chair base location.The HDPS material is paired with structural features designed for shallow-water placement. Select AquaCurve lounge chair styles include a weighted sandbag system intended to help reduce floating and unwanted movement on tanning ledges and sun shelves. The folding pool lounge chair uses two sandbags, while other selected lounge chair styles typically include one sandbag. Several models also include a headrest pillow for added support.The matching in-pool side table is also built around shallow-water and poolside use. It uses HDPS with corrosion-resistant stainless steel hardware, giving homeowners a compact surface for drinks, books, sunscreen, sunglasses and other small poolside items. The side table is designed as a supporting product that pairs with AquaCurve lounge chairs rather than as a separate outdoor furniture category.AquaCurve’s material standards are connected to its care recommendations. The brand recommends rinsing products with fresh water on a regular basis, especially after extended exposure to saltwater, heavy use or strong sun. For routine cleaning, customers can use a soft cloth and mild soap when needed. Abrasive pads, harsh solvents, strong cleaners and high-pressure washing should be avoided because they may affect the surface appearance of outdoor pool furniture.The company also provides guidance for use in chlorinated and saltwater pools. AquaCurve products can be used in chlorine and saltwater pool environments, but the brand recommends waiting about 48 hours after adding pool chemicals so the water can circulate and stabilize before placing products back into the pool. This timing is especially important after shock treatments or heavy chemical adjustments.AquaCurve notes that care recommendations are not intended to complicate ownership. Instead, they are designed to help customers maintain the product’s appearance through ordinary seasonal use. Regular rinsing, proper placement on a flat shallow ledge, avoiding rough dragging and storing or covering products during extreme weather or long off-season periods can help support long-term use.The brand’s HDPS material approach applies across different shallow-water lounge formats. Compact 43.7-inch lounge chair styles are intended for smaller tanning ledges and narrow sun shelves. Longer 59.8-inch and 66.5-inch styles are intended for more spacious ledge layouts. The pre-assembled folding model supports seasonal storage and easier movement, while the armrest model adds seated support and a built-in cup holder.AquaCurve products are designed for residential pools and light commercial settings such as boutique hotels, private villas and vacation rentals. In these spaces, shallow-water pool furniture may be used frequently by families, guests or property visitors, making material selection, stability and routine care important parts of the ownership experience.Additional material details, product dimensions and care information are available through AquaCurve. Shoppers can review the full shallow-water product lineup, compare chair styles and select matching side tables for tanning ledges, sun shelves and baja shelves.About AquaCurveAquaCurve is an in-pool lounge chair brand focused on shallow-water loungers and matching side tables for tanning ledges, sun shelves and baja shelves. The brand’s product lineup includes five in-pool lounge chair styles and one matching in-pool side table for homeowners seeking stable, comfortable and easy-to-maintain shallow-water pool furniture.

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