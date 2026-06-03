CrediNord Secures €10M+ to Scale European Embedded Finance for SMEs

Backed by €10M+ in new capital, CrediNord is scaling its embedded SME finance platform from the Netherlands across multiple European markets

HELSINKI, FINLAND, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finnish fintech CrediNord has entered a strategic financing partnership with US-based Thiele Capital Management LLC, securing more than €10 million in committed capital to accelerate the rollout of embedded SME finance across Europe. The partnership launches with myPOS merchants in the Netherlands and marks Thiele Capital Management's entry into the European embedded finance market, positioning CrediNord as one of the few European originators able to deliver institutional-grade Merchant Cash Advance (MCA) financing at scale.The transaction combines more than €10 million in senior debt from Thiele Capital Management with a strategic equity investment in CrediNord, alongside participation from junior funders. The financing is structured through a dedicated special purpose vehicle in Luxembourg, providing a scalable framework designed to support expansion across multiple European markets.CrediNord has pioneered embedded MCA financing for myPOS merchants in the Netherlands since 2022, building a proven origination platform and a performing loan book. The new partnership materially expands the company's lending capacity and lays the groundwork for geographic expansion across the broader myPOS network in Europe."This is a defining moment for CrediNord. With over €10 million from Thiele Capital Management, we are moving from a successful Dutch operation to building a pan-European embedded finance platform for SMEs," says Jan Forsbom, CEO of CrediNord. "The myPOS network gives us an immediate runway into multiple new markets, and we have strong appetite from additional capital partners who want to participate in this next phase of growth.""Embedded finance for SMEs is one of the most compelling opportunities in European asset-based credit today, and CrediNord has the technology, the team, and the partner network to lead it," says Alex Thiele, CEO of Thiele Capital Management. "We are bringing our US experience in asset-based finance and SME lending to support what we believe can become a category-defining European platform.""Access to fast, flexible financing is increasingly central to how our merchants grow. Strengthening embedded finance across our European network is a clear priority, and CrediNord has been a strong partner in delivering this in the Netherlands," says Simran Sarkaria, VP Product of myPOS.CrediNord is continuing discussions with institutional and private investors interested in participating in the next stages of European expansion.About CrediNordCrediNord is a Finnish fintech company building the leading embedded finance platform for European SMEs. Its proprietary technology enables payment networks, institutional investors and merchants to access revenue-based financing through fully automated, scalable workflows. Founded in Finland, the company is expanding across Europe. For more information, please visit www.credinord.io About Thiele Capital ManagementThiele Capital Management LLC is a Minneapolis-based alternative asset manager specializing in private credit and asset-based finance strategies, with deep experience in SME-focused lending across multiple markets.About myPOSmyPOS is an innovative fintech company serving small and medium-sized business clients across over 30 countries in the European Economic Area, as well as Switzerland and the UK. It provides easy and convenient in-store, online and on-the-go payment solutions for more than 350,000 businesses.The myPOS platform gives micro businesses and SMEs everything they need to accept payments and manage various aspects of their business, including selling remotely, accelerating cash flow and enabling e-commerce. Business owners receive a free multicurrency merchant account and dedicated IBAN per currency, a business debit card, digitized business management capabilities, and a powerful platform to help them sell anywhere.For its continued innovation in payments, myPOS has won many awards, including Best Business Payments System at PayTech Awards 2024, POS Innovation at FinTech Breakthrough 2024 and 2025, Best B2B Tech at Business Awards UK 2025, Best Financial Services at Global Fintech Awards 2025 and Most Dynamic Fintech Company at Banker Awards 2025. For more information, please visit www.mypos.com

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