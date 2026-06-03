Shenzhen DeepRock Technology Expands Global Business Following CE, FCC, and RoHS Certifications

PoE switches SMART POE SWITCH HIGH-SPEED AND STABLE DATATRANSMISSION

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shenzhen DeepRock Technology Co., Ltd ., a professional manufacturer of PoE networking equipment, has recently announced significant progress in its international business expansion following the successful acquisition of multiple globally recognized certifications, including CE, FCC, and RoHS compliance for several of its core networking products.Small Business Best PoE Switch for IP CamerasThe newly certified product series include SY-FPOE005, SY-GLPOE802, SY-GVPOE008, and SY-POE402, all of which have achieved CE, FCC, and RoHS certification standards. These certifications demonstrate the company’s commitment to product safety, electromagnetic compatibility, and environmental compliance, while reinforcing its capability to support customers across Europe, Southeast Asia, Latin America, and other global markets.According to the company, the certifications represent more than regulatory milestones. They reflect Shenzhen DeepRock Technology’s continued focus on delivering reliable, compliant, and scalable networking solutions for customers deploying PoE infrastructure worldwide.As part of its international growth strategy, Shenzhen DeepRock Technology has also significantly expanded its cross-border business operations, marking a new phase in its overseas market development. The company’s global business team has grown from an initial three members to more than twenty professionals, with newly added positions spanning international sales, Facebook marketing operations, TikTok video content management, and overseas digital marketing.To further accelerate global customer acquisition and improve brand visibility, the company has strengthened multiple international business channels, including its official corporate website, Alibaba International Station, and social media operations across Facebook and TikTok. These channels are expected to enhance direct engagement with overseas distributors, system integrators, installers, and OEM partners seeking reliable networking equipment solutions.Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, Shenzhen DeepRock Technology operates a modern 5,000-square-meter manufacturing facility equipped with advanced automated SMT production lines from Yamaha and Fuji. The factory maintains a monthly PCB production capacity exceeding 50,000 units and implements comprehensive quality control procedures, including AOI inspection for every batch, lead-free soldering processes, and 48-hour aging tests to ensure product stability and reliability.Specializing in full-line networking solutions, the company provides a broad portfolio of products, including managed and unmanaged PoE switches , industrial Ethernet switches, network switches, WiFi signal extenders, PoE accessories, and IoT connectivity solutions. Its engineering and R&D team, consisting of more than 15 experienced engineers, continues to focus on developing next-generation PoE technologies aligned with IEEE standards while supporting OEM and ODM customization for international partners.Looking ahead, Shenzhen DeepRock Technology remains committed to strengthening its position in the global networking and smart infrastructure market. With certified products, an expanded international team, and diversified overseas business channels, the company aims to further enhance its global presence throughout 2026 and beyond.Shenzhen DeepRock Technology Co., Ltd. is a Shenzhen-based manufacturer specializing in PoE networking equipment and smart connectivity solutions, serving global distributors, OEM partners, and system integrators with reliable, high-quality networking products.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.