GADRO Honored as 'Best Cooling Detection Equipment Supplier' at 5th CloudSail Data Center & AI Liquid Cooling Summit

HEFEI, ANHUI, CHINA, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As AI computing power surges exponentially and single-rack power density approaches 100kW, traditional air cooling has hit its physical limit. Liquid cooling technology has officially entered a critical year of transition from an “optional configuration” to a “mandatory requirement.” From May 8 to 9, the YunFan 2026 – 5th Data Center & AI Liquid Cooling Supply Chain Summit & Exhibition was grandly held at the Suzhou International Conference Hotel. The event brought together over 3,500 industry professionals and 180+ exhibitors to explore new opportunities in the liquid cooling industry.As a key invited exhibitor, Anhui Gadro Industrial Technology Co., Ltd. (GADRO) showcased its cutting-edge liquid cooling leak detection solutions and was awarded the “2026 YunFan Cup Best Data Center Liquid Cooling Detection Equipment Supplier” at the summit’s gala dinner. This honor solidifies GADRO’s leading position and core competitiveness in the liquid cooling detection sector.Liquid Cooling: The Cornerstone of Next-Gen Data CentersWith AI computing power surging and rack power densities rising, traditional air cooling is approaching its thermal limits. Liquid cooling, with its superior heat dissipation efficiency and low-carbon energy-saving benefits, has become the mainstream choice for data center and AI computing infrastructure construction.Reliable liquid cooling systems are critical to ensuring safe, efficient, and low-energy operation of data centers. Accurate, efficient, and robust detection equipment serves as the core support for quality control, performance optimization, and safe operation throughout the entire lifecycle—from R&D and production to deployment and maintenance.GADRO: A Pioneer in Liquid Cooling Leak TechnologyAnhui Gadro is a national high-tech enterprise dedicated to the R&D, production, and sales of professional liquid cooling testing equipment for data centers. Since its establishment, the company has focused on addressing industry pain points, driving technological innovation, and iterating products.GADRO has built a comprehensive leak detection equipment system covering all key liquid cooling components, including cold plates, CDUs, pipelines, connectors, and valves., precisely meeting the testing requirements of mainstream liquid cooling technologies such as cold-plate and immersion cooling.Leveraging an experienced R&D team and robust innovation system, GADRO holds multiple patents and core technologies in liquid cooling detection. Its equipment features high precision, exceptional stability, intelligence, and user-friendliness, enabling real-time data collection, accurate analysis, and full traceability. These capabilities effectively solve common industry challenges such as liquid leakage, blockage, and substandard performance, helping clients enhance product quality, reduce operational costs, and accelerate project delivery.GADRO’s products are widely deployed in top-tier domestic data centers, AI computing clusters, and liquid cooling equipment manufacturing projects, earning high recognition and acclaim from industry clients.Summit Highlights: Innovation Showcase & Industrial CollaborationAt the summit, GADRO showcased its customized chamber helium leak detection system for liquid cooling and intelligent industrial vacuum testing solutions. The display highlighted the company’s latest R&D achievements, technical solutions, and application cases, attracting numerous industry peers, partners, and professional visitors for in-depth exchanges and cooperation discussions.GADRO’s team engaged in extensive dialogues with attendees on key topics, including liquid cooling technology trends, testing standards, product innovation directions, and industrial chain collaboration. These interactions further expanded the brand’s influence and industry appeal, laying a solid foundation for deepening industrial cooperation and expanding market presence in the future.About Anhui Gadro Industrial Technology Co., Ltd.Anhui Gadro Industrial Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading provider of liquid cooling testing equipment and industrial vacuum solutions in China. Focused on technological innovation and customer value, the company is committed to delivering high-quality, reliable, and intelligent detection products for the global data center and AI liquid cooling industry, empowering the high-quality development of the digital infrastructure sector.

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