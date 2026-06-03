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The Business Research Company's HR Outsourcing & Consultancy Services Market to Reach $88.24 Billion by 2030, Reports The Business Research Company

Expected to grow to $88.25 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The human resource outsourcing and consultancy service sector has experienced notable growth recently, reflecting a rising reliance on external expertise to manage workforce functions efficiently. As businesses navigate increasing complexities in HR management, this market is poised for continued expansion. Below is an overview of the current market size, key growth drivers, regional trends, and the factors shaping the future of HR outsourcing and consultancy services.

Market Size and Growth Prospects of the Human Resource Outsourcing and Consultancy Service Market

The human resource outsourcing and consultancy service market has shown strong growth in recent times, with its value expected to rise from $58.69 billion in 2025 to $63.88 billion in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The expansion during this period is driven primarily by factors such as increasing regulatory complexities in employment, wider adoption of outsourcing for non-core business functions, the global expansion of workforce operations, heightened demand for payroll standardization, and a growing focus on cost efficiency.

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Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to maintain robust growth, reaching a value of $88.25 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.4%. Growth in this future phase is expected to be fueled by the rising use of AI-driven HR tools, an increased demand for strategic workforce consulting, the widespread adoption of remote and hybrid working models, greater emphasis on managing employee experience, and significant investments in HR-related digital transformation. During this forecast period, leading trends will include broader integration of digital HR platforms, heightened demand for comprehensive HR outsourcing services, expanded use of data-centric workforce analytics, growth in compliance-oriented HR consulting, and a stronger focus on managing flexible workforces.

Understanding Human Resource Outsourcing and Consultancy Services

HR outsourcing and consultancy encompass services provided by external firms that manage specific HR activities or offer expert guidance to organizations. Outsourcing covers functions such as payroll processing, recruitment, benefits management, and ensuring regulatory compliance, enabling companies to concentrate on their main business priorities. Consultancy services provide specialized advice regarding HR strategy development, workforce planning, and navigating employment regulations, helping organizations align their HR practices with their overall goals.

View the full human resource (hr) outsourcing and consultancy service market report:

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Rising Startup Numbers Spur Demand for HR Outsourcing and Consultancy

The growing number of startups is a significant driver of market expansion for HR outsourcing and consultancy services. These new ventures emerge thanks to technological advances, improved access to funding, and an increasing preference for innovative and flexible work environments. Startups particularly benefit from outsourcing and consultancy by managing HR tasks effectively, maintaining compliance, and directing their focus on core business activities while gaining access to expert resources. For instance, in February 2024, RSM UK, an accounting and auditing firm, reported a 22% increase in new technology company formations in the UK during 2023, reaching a record 51,017 compared to 41,972 the previous year. This surge highlights the vitality of the UK’s tech sector and underscores how startup growth fuels demand in the HR outsourcing and consultancy market.

Regional Insights on the Human Resource Outsourcing and Consultancy Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the human resource outsourcing and consultancy service market. The comprehensive market report covers multiple key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a broad perspective on global market trends and regional variations.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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