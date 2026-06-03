The World’s Fastest High-Speed Laser Cutting Machine Marks a New Milestone in Laser Cutting Technology

JINAN, SHANDONG, CHINA, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laser cutting is being redefined. TOPTEK Laser is a high-tech company dedicated to advanced laser technology research, manufacturing, and high-end automation applications. Based in Jinan, China, the company operates a standardized production base and a professional R&D center focused on the core values of "high speed, high precision, and high stability." As a leading China top laser cutting machine supplier , TOPTEK integrates independent innovation with rigorous quality control, providing global customers with high-efficiency laser processing solutions. Its product portfolio includes fiber laser cutting machines, tube laser cutting machines, laser welding machines, and robotic automation systems, all manufactured under strict CE and TUV standards to ensure industrial-grade reliability.In November 2025, TOPTEK Laser officially launched the world’s fastest high-speed laser cutting machine. This breakthrough product represents a major technological milestone for the laser cutting industry, setting a new benchmark for cutting speed, precision, and industrial productivity. As an experienced laser cutting machine supplier, TOPTEK has designed this system to meet the evolving demands of smart factories and high-output manufacturing environments.The new high-speed laser cutting machine features comprehensive upgrades to its core technologies. By upgrading the laser source, cutting head, and optical system, and by adopting a high-density, high-brightness laser combined with a BOCHU customized precision cutting head, the machine achieves exceptional performance improvements in cutting speed, smooth edge quality, and finishing accuracy.Below are the real cutting tests:Test No. 1: The machine demonstrated performance well beyond current industry standards. Equipped with a 3kW laser source, the system reaches a rapid traveling speed of up to 170m/min. When cutting 1mm stainless steel, the maximum cutting speed reaches 60m/min, which is twice the speed of typical high-speed machines in the domestic market that generally operate at 25–30 m/min.Test No. 2: In another test, using a 3kW laser source with air or nitrogen to cut 3mm carbon steel, the machine achieved truly burr-free edges, less taper, and superior cutting precision. The cutting speed reached up to 15 m/min, representing nearly a three times increase compared with the industry average of 4–5 m/min. This unprecedented cutting quality significantly reduces post-processing requirements, helping customers save time, labor, and overall manufacturing costs.Test No. 3: Same design. Faster resultsWhen cutting the same graphic, the TOPTEK Laser 3KW High-Speed Laser Cutter outperforms the leading domestic manufacturer. While their cutting time clocks in at 47.7 seconds, we finish the job in just 46.645 seconds. That crucial 1-second advantage is a flawless demonstration of TOPTEK Laser's unparalleled technical strength.Since its launch, this high-speed laser cutting machine has received strong market recognition worldwide. As a professional laser cutting machine supplier, TOPTEK Laser ensures that every unit is backed by a comprehensive global service network and a dedicated technical support team. Orders have been successfully delivered to customers across Europe, the United States, and the Middle East, where manufacturers demand advanced performance, long-term stability, and reliable service support.Looking ahead, TOPTEK Laser will continue to invest heavily in core laser technologies, intelligent automation, and smart manufacturing systems. Guided by Industry 4.0 and Industry 5.0 standards, TOPTEK remains a committed China top laser cutting machine supplier dedicated to delivering reliable and customer-oriented industrial solutions. Beyond building faster machines, TOPTEK aims to empower global manufacturing partners to improve productivity, reduce total production costs, and achieve truly intelligent and sustainable laser processing for the long term.To learn more about TOPTEK’s high-performance solutions and advanced technology, please visit: https://www.topteklasercnc.com

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