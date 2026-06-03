Guardian Financial Supports Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride for Men’s Health Awareness

Annual motorcycle event raises awareness and funding for men’s mental health and prostate cancer research.

BENTONVILLE , AR, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tony Hansmann , President of Guardian Financial, Inc., recently participated in the 2026 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride ( DGR ), joining thousands of riders around the world who gathered to raise awareness and support for men’s mental health and prostate cancer research.The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride is a global motorcycle event that brings together riders dressed in classic and vintage-inspired attire while riding café racers, classic motorcycles, and custom bikes through cities worldwide. Founded in 2012, the event has grown into an international movement focused on improving men’s health through community, conversation, and fundraising efforts.Hansmann participated in this year’s Northwest Arkansas ride not to seek recognition, but to help bring additional awareness to a cause that impacts countless families each year.“At Guardian Financial, we believe supporting the community means more than just financial planning,” said Hansmann. “It means showing up for causes that matter and helping bring awareness to important issues affecting people and families every day. The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride is a unique event because it combines fellowship, purpose, and a meaningful mission.”The primary beneficiaries of the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride are Movember, the leading charity changing the face of men’s health, and programs focused on prostate cancer research, suicide prevention, and mental health support for men around the world.According to organizers, the event has raised millions of dollars globally and continues to grow every year as more riders and communities become involved.Hansmann said one of the most meaningful parts of the ride was seeing people from different backgrounds come together for a common purpose.“There’s something powerful about seeing riders from all walks of life gathering for something bigger than themselves,” he said. “This wasn’t about motorcycles or attention. It was about supporting men who may be struggling silently and helping families affected by these challenges.”Guardian Financial, Inc. regularly supports charitable and community-focused events throughout Northwest Arkansas and believes community involvement is an important part of serving others.The next Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride is scheduled for May 16, 2027. Community members interested in participating, donating, or learning more about the event are encouraged to visit the official Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride website.Whether someone rides a motorcycle or simply wants to support the mission, organizers say every contribution helps fund important programs and continue conversations surrounding men’s health awareness.For more information about Guardian Financial, Inc., visit:Guardian Financial, Inc.For more information about the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride or to register for the 2027 event, visit:The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

The Ultimate Motorcycle Rally: Distinguished Gentleman's Ride 2026

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