GRAND CHARIOT Hokuto Shichisei 135° on Awaji Island, Hyogo, Christmas Stay Plan Reservations Begin on Monday, June 1

AWAJI, JAPAN, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winter blankets Awaji Iland in crisp, clear air. clear air. Perched atop a hill where a sky full of stars sparkles above, GRAND CHARIOT Hokuto Shichisei 135° will begin accepting reservations from Monday, June 1 for a serene and beautiful Christmas stay plan, allowing guests to spend a heartwarming moment with someone special.

With this plan, guests can enjoy their own Christmas in a room decorated with Christmas trees and ornaments. A special dinner featuring the abundant blessings of Awaji Island will be served, along with champagne for a toast. After dinner, guests can enjoy a gentle, original Christmas cake in their room and savor a special moment undistributed by anyone.

Surrounded by the quiet of a star-filled night, enjoy an unforgettable Christmas with someone dear to you. Experience a winter stay to remember at GRAND CHARIOT Hokuto Shichisei 135°.



Christmas Stay Plan Overview

Stay Period:

Saturday, December 19, 2026 – Friday, December 25, 2026

Reservations Open:

From Monday, June 1, 2026

Rate:

From 45,980 yen (tax and service charge included; per person, based on double occupancy)

Benefits:

A guest room decorated with a Christmas tree and ornaments

A complimentary toast drink served at dinner

An original Christmas cake served in the room

A minibar included in the guest room, including original champagne, local beer, soft drinks, and more

Reservations:

https://go-grandchariot.reservation.jp/en/plans/10193804?checkin_date=20260601&checkout_date=20260602&adults=2&child1=0&child2=0&child3=0&child4=0&child5=0&children=0&rooms=1&dayuseFlg=0&sort=1&dateUndecidedFlg=1

Official Website:

https://awaji-grandchariot.com/en/

Inquiries:

Nijigen no Mori Co., Ltd. “GRAND CHARIOT Hokuto Shichisei 135°”

Tel:

0799-64-7090

■Reference: Overview of Nijigen no Mori’s Official Luxury Villa “GRAND CHARIOT Hokuto Shichisei 135°”

GRAND CHARIOT Hokuto Shichisei 135° is an official luxury villa of Awaji Island Anime Park Nijigen no Mori. This features 23 guest rooms designed to resemble a cocoon, and the sunrise and starry sky viewed from the over-5-meter-high skylights are truly spectacular.

Meals are supervised by a master chef Haruyuki Yamashita who operates 13 restaurants in Japan and overseas. Guests can enjoy cuisine made with ingredients from Awaji Island, a celebrated culinary region historically known as a provider of food to the Imperial Court as Miketsukuni.

・Dining

Under the supervision of Chef Haruyuki Yamashita, who serves as a Hyogo Prefecture “Food” advisor, guests can enjoy dishes made with selected ingredients from Awaji Island, a treasure trove of ingredients historically known as Miketsukuni.

Dinner

Enjoy a “New Japanese-style” course menu supervised by Chef Yamashita, who operates 13 restaurants including locations at Tokyo Midtown. Having been selected twice as a Master Chef at the World Gourmet Summit, Chef Yamashita expresses a modern style of Japanese cuisine that maximizes the life and essence of each ingredient.

Ingredients include Awaji Beef, of which only around 200 heads are raised annually; “reversed sea urchin” (uni from Yura, made possible by its outstanding freshness); Awaji Island onions and tomatoes; and sukiyaki dish featuring generous amounts of vegetables. Menu items may vary depending on the season.

Breakfast

Guests may choose one breakfast set per party from either the Japanese-style Breakfast set or the Western-style Plate.

Japanese-style:

made with plenty if ingredients from Awaji Island

Enjoy the Gran Chariot “Morning Starter Set,” grilled fish from the Seto Inland Sea, and the specialty “Awaji Dashimaki Tamago (rolled omelet)” with freshly cooked Awaji Island rice.

Western-style:

western food plate featuring ingredients from Awaji Island

This breakfast features four Awaji Island ingredients on the main plate, including homemade roast ham made from Awaji Island pork, scrambled eggs made with Awaji Island eggs, and homemade tomato ketchup made with plenty of local onions. The menu emphasizes selected ingredients and handmade preparation.

・Baths

All villas are equipped with hinoki bath, allowing guests to relax in the soothing natural fragrance of Japanese cypress.

Location & Contact

Location:

2425 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

(Inside Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park / Anime Park Nijigen no Mori)

Official Website:

https://awaji-grandchariot.com/en/

Inquiries:

Nijigen no Mori Co., Ltd. “GRAND CHARIOT Hokuto Shichisei 135°”

Tel:

0799-64-7090

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.