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The Business Research Company's Bioprocessing Technology Market to Reach USD $139.77 Billion by 2030 at 14.5% CAGR

Expected to grow to $139.77 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The bioprocessing technology sector has witnessed substantial growth over recent years, driven by advancements in biological manufacturing and increased demand for innovative therapies. As the industry continues to evolve, its expansion is expected to accelerate, fueled by breakthroughs and rising investments. Let’s explore the current market size, key factors propelling growth, regional leadership, and emerging trends shaping the future of bioprocessing technology.

Bioprocessing Technology Market's Size and Growth Outlook for 2026

The bioprocessing technology market has experienced rapid expansion and is projected to increase from $71.39 billion in 2025 to $81.45 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. This uptrend during the past years has been driven by the rising demand for biologics manufacturing, growth in biopharmaceutical production capacity, wider adoption of cell culture technologies, increasing investments in life sciences research, and improved access to bioprocessing consumables.

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Forecasted Expansion of the Bioprocessing Technology Market Through 2030

Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow even more swiftly, reaching $139.77 billion by 2030 at an anticipated CAGR of 14.5%. Factors supporting this growth include increasing demand for biosimilars and recombinant proteins, enhanced use of automation in biomanufacturing operations, expanding production of personalized medicines, greater emphasis on optimizing processes, and more outsourcing activities to contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs). Key trends influencing the market will involve widespread adoption of single-use bioprocessing systems, greater utilization of automated cell expansion platforms, integration of advanced biologics safety testing methods, development of continuous bioprocessing technologies, and a stronger focus on scalable manufacturing techniques.

Understanding Bioprocessing Technology and Its Applications

Bioprocessing technology encompasses processes that utilize microbes, living cells, or components of living organisms to create biological products. This technology plays a crucial role in the manufacture of chemicals, food ingredients, flavors, fuels, and pharmaceuticals, often using biocatalysts such as enzymes and microorganisms to facilitate production.

View the full bioprocessing technology market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bioprocessing-technology-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Key Factors Driving Growth in the Bioprocessing Technology Market

One of the major drivers of the bioprocessing technology market is the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. These long-lasting health conditions typically persist for at least a year, impacting daily life and necessitating ongoing medical attention. Bioprocessing advances enable the development of therapeutic proteins, polysaccharides, vaccines, and diagnostic tools essential for managing chronic illnesses. Therefore, the increasing incidence of such diseases supports market expansion.

For instance, the World Health Organization reported in February 2024 that new cancer cases are projected to exceed 35 million by 2050, a 77% rise from approximately 20 million cases in 2022. This sharp increase in chronic disease incidence underscores the demand for bioprocessing technologies to help address growing healthcare needs, further propelling the market forward.

Regional Leadership in the Bioprocessing Technology Market

In 2025, North America emerged as the largest regional market for bioprocessing technology. The market analysis also includes key areas such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics and geographic opportunities.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Bioprocessing Technology Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Bioprocess Technology Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bioprocess-technology-global-market-report

Single Use Bioprocessing Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/single-use-bioprocessing-global-market-report

Large And Small Scale Bioprocessing Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/large-and-small-scale-bioprocessing-global-market-report

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