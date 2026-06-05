Entrepreneur Seiji Kawajiri Receives The Wall Street Journal’s Next Era Humanity Award Edit Release Delete Release Seiji Kawajiri

TOKYO, JAPAN, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Honored in The Wall Street Journal Special Feature “Next Era Leaders”

Seiji Kawajiri, entrepreneur and founder of the KAWAJIRI FOUNDATION, has received the Next Era Humanity Award in “Next Era Leaders,” a special feature by the U.S. business newspaper The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

“Next Era Leaders” is an award initiative recognizing next-generation entrepreneurs, investors, social advocates, and cultural figures who are taking on the challenge of creating new value across a wide range of fields, including business, society, and culture.

The selection process evaluates recipients from multiple perspectives, including not only achievements in business, but also social contribution, character, public-mindedness, and efforts to nurture the next generation. Mr. Kawajiri was recognized for his global social contribution activities, as well as his philanthropic work centered on education, culture, and support for future generations, leading to this award.

Social Contribution Activities for the International Community

While expanding international business and investment activities across Asia, North America, Europe, and other regions, Mr. Kawajiri has also consistently engaged in initiatives aimed at addressing social issues. Through the KAWAJIRI FOUNDATION, which he established, he has promoted activities focused on:

・Educational support

・Support for the arts and culture

・Fostering next-generation talent

・Global human resource exchange

Guided by the belief that the pursuit of profit and giving back to society should go hand in hand, he continues to advance initiatives in Japan and abroad that contribute to the creation of a sustainable society.

Comment from Seiji Kawajiri

“I am deeply honored to receive this award. I see this recognition as reflecting not only my personal efforts, but also a shared belief in the importance of returning value to the next generation. From Japan to the world, I will continue pursuing initiatives that create long-term value for people and society by working across business, culture, and social contribution.”

As a Role Model for a New Generation of Leaders

Rather than viewing investment as merely a financial game, Mr. Kawajiri has drawn attention for a distinctive altruistic approach that seeks to bring well-being to those around him and provide opportunities for young people with promising futures. His way of life has attracted recognition as a role model for a new generation of leaders.

Mr. Kawajiri was also recently featured in OCEANS, a media outlet known for its refined perspective on fashion and lifestyle and its strong following among readers in their 30s and 40s. The feature introduces the behind-the-scenes story of how he combines art and emerging talent at the hidden Italian restaurant and gallery he operates in Omotesando, creating opportunities for people to take flight onto the global stage.

About Seiji Kawajiri

Founder of the KAWAJIRI FOUNDATION, a public interest incorporated association certified by the Cabinet Office. KAWAJIRI FOUNDATION, a public interest incorporated association, which offers scholarships to support university students who excel academically but have difficulty affording tuition. Kawajiri also supports the DANDELION PROJECT, an art initiative that connects locations and people around world, and has contributed to the establishment of THE GALLERY HARAJUKU. As an active new-generation gallerist, he supports artists who are leading the latest trends in the arts and culture. Guided by the principle of "making the world a better place," he is active in the fields such as education, arts & culture, food, and more. He is also the author of GLOBAL CITIZEN: 7 Rules to Achieve Your Dreams Authentically as a World-Class Citizen.

Seiji Kawajiri Official Website: https://www.kawajiriseiji.com/

<< Recent Activities >>

• DANDELION PROJECT, a participatory art project that connects the world, exhibited for the first time at the UAE's leading international art festival

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000003.000133148.html

• DANDELION PROJECT, a participatory art project that connects the world, being planted in 15 locations worldwide in 2023

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000004.000133148.html

• DANDELION PROJECT, an art project that connects with the world, to be exhibited at the national treasure Hikone Castle

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000005.000133148.html

• New-generation gallerist Seiji Kawajiri supports NAKED Sakura Festival 2024 at World Heritage Site Nijo-jo Castle

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000006.000133148.html

• A globally acclaimed "edible art experience" course supported by Seiji Kawajiri undergoes renewal

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000007.000133148.html

• New-generation gallerist Seiji Kawajiri's first book to be released by Fusosha on Wednesday, March 27

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000008.000133148.html

• DANDELION PROJECT, an art project that connects the world through prayers for peace, exhibited at World Heritage Site Enryakuji Temple

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000012.000133148.html

• Participatory art project DANDELION PROJECT exhibited at Natadera Temple in prayer for recovery in Noto

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000013.000133148.html

• Seiji Kawajiri supports DANDELION PROJECT, currently on display at Hiyoshi Taisha Shrine in Hieizan Sakamoto

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000015.000133148.html

• Seiji Kawajiri, founder of public interest incorporated foundation KAWAJIRI FOUNDATION and new-generation gallerist, pays a courtesy visit to the Mayor of Kyoto

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000016.000133148.html

• Seiji Kawajiri supports a premium autumn dining experience at Nijo-jo Castle, where history and art come together

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000017.000133148.html

• NAKED's Garden of Japanese Lights at Heian Jingu Shrine, supported by Seiji Kawajiri, founder of public interest incorporated foundation KAWAJIRI FOUNDATION and new-generation gallerist, opens

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000018.000133148.html

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