Operations Advisory Market Revenue To Cross $370.11 Billion By 2030 Supported By Rising Demand

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The Business Research Company's Operations Advisory Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The operations advisory sector has been steadily advancing, reflecting the growing need for companies to optimize their processes and enhance overall performance. This market is evolving as organizations face increasing challenges related to globalization, operational costs, and the integration of new technologies. Let’s explore the current market size, the factors driving its expansion, regional leadership, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Operations Advisory Market Size and Growth Outlook Through 2026

The operations advisory market has seen consistent growth in recent years, expanding from $294.7 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $305.68 billion in 2026. This increase corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. The market’s expansion during this period is largely driven by pressures from enterprise globalization, escalating operational expenses, widespread adoption of lean management methodologies, growing reliance on enterprise software, and a strong demand for initiatives aimed at improving performance.

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Looking beyond 2026, the market is projected to maintain steady momentum, reaching $370.11 billion by 2030 at an accelerated CAGR of 4.9%. Growth factors for this forecasted period include the rising implementation of AI-powered operational solutions, heightened focus on building resilient supply chains, the spread of sustainability-focused operational models, increasing demand for cloud-native operating frameworks, and the growing complexity of regulatory compliance. Key trends anticipated to influence the market involve a surge in digital transformation advisory services, emphasis on supply chain optimization, broader adoption of data-driven decision-making models, expansion of process automation consulting, and intensified focus on cost efficiency programs.

Understanding Operations Advisory and Its Role

Operations advisory encompasses the strategies and practices designed to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the entire value chain. This is achieved by developing and implementing optimized operational and service delivery frameworks, launching cost-reduction initiatives, and streamlining business processes to enhance performance and service quality.

View the full operations advisory market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/operations-advisory-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Rapid Digital Transformation as a Growth Catalyst

One major factor fueling the expansion of the operations advisory market is the acceleration of digital transformation. This involves leveraging digital technologies to fundamentally alter how organizations operate, deliver value to customers, and compete in their markets. Within this context, operations advisory services provide crucial strategic guidance and hands-on support to help businesses navigate the complexities of change and maximize the benefits of digital initiatives. For instance, in November 2023, the UK’s Central Digital and Data Office (CDDO) reported a 19% growth in the Government Digital and Data profession between April 2022 and April 2023. This expansion enhanced digital skills across the civil service and led 32 organizations to adopt a unified Government Digital and Data pay framework, which reduced reliance on contractors and generated taxpayer savings. Such developments exemplify how digital transformation is propelling demand for operations advisory.

Additional Factors Encouraging Market Growth

Besides digital transformation, other drivers include the need for operational agility in response to global market shifts, increased pressure to cut costs while maintaining quality, and the growing adoption of advanced technologies such as AI and cloud computing. Together, these factors create a fertile environment for advisory services aimed at optimizing operations and boosting business resilience.

Regional Leadership in the Operations Advisory Market by 2026

In terms of regional market share, North America stood as the largest segment of the operations advisory market in 2025. Western Europe followed as the second-largest region. The comprehensive market analysis also covers other key regions including Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market trends and growth opportunities.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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