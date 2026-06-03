California Institute of Advanced Management Announces Partnership with the Global Peter Drucker Forum

Dr. Karen Linkletter, Research Director of the Management as a Liberal Art Research Institute (MLARI) at CIAM, discusses the enduring relevance of Peter Drucker’s philosophy during an interview on Drucker Forum TV. Credit: Global Peter Drucker Forum Dr. Jack Paduntin, President of CIAM, in a red carpet interview at the 2025 Global Peter Drucker Forum, sharing insights on human-centered leadership and the importance of developing ethical leaders for an evolving global landscape. Credit: Global Peter Drucker Forum

New collaboration advances Management as a Liberal Art philosophy through global leadership education, scholarships, and international engagement.

This partnership represents a meaningful milestone in advancing Peter Drucker’s enduring philosophy of Management as a Liberal Art on a global scale.” — Dr. Jack Paduntin

ALHAMBRA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The California Institute of Advanced Management CIAM ) is proud to announce a new partnership with the Global Peter Drucker Forum through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) dedicated to advancing Peter F. Drucker’s philosophy. Through this partnership, CIAM and the Global Peter Drucker Forum seek to expand the reach of this human-centered leadership philosophy to future leaders around the world.The partnership establishes a collaborative framework between CIAM and the Global Peter Drucker Forum to promote Drucker’s philosophy in contemporary management education, support graduate education opportunities aligned with Drucker’s principles, recognize academic excellence through scholarship awards, and increase visibility at the annual Global Peter Drucker Forum conference.The collaboration also reflects a shared global perspective. CIAM’s diverse student body includes students representing countries from around the world, creating a learning environment shaped by varied cultures, experiences, and viewpoints. This mirrors the Global Peter Drucker Forum’s international reach and commitment to fostering dialogue among emerging leaders across continents. The shared vision is further advanced through the work of Dr. Karen Linkletter, Research Director for the Management as a Liberal Art Research Institute (MLARI) at CIAM, who has been actively involved with the Global Peter Drucker Forum for years and continues leading efforts to advance Drucker’s philosophy through research, curriculum development, and leadership education.“Peter Drucker believed management is ultimately about people, responsibility, and contribution to society,” said Dr. Karen Linkletter. “This partnership creates an opportunity to bring together diverse perspectives from around the world while continuing to advance leadership grounded in human dignity, purpose, and thoughtful action.”This year’s Global Peter Drucker Challenge theme, “Culture Between Tradition and Change: How does culture drive innovation?” further reflects this shared philosophy. The Challenge consistently showcases powerful student essays rooted in unique individual experiences and perspectives from around the globe. These stories echo Drucker’s enduring message about the importance of the individual within a functioning society of organizations — the idea that human uniqueness, dignity, and contribution are essential to effective leadership and social progress.As part of the collaboration, CIAM will provide two full scholarships annually to qualified recipients identified through the Global Peter Drucker Forum network. Scholarships will cover full tuition and required textbooks for eligible CIAM graduate programs offered online or on campus.“This partnership represents a meaningful milestone in advancing Peter Drucker’s enduring philosophy of Management as a Liberal Art on a global scale,” said Dr. Jack Paduntin, President of the California Institute of Advanced Management. “At CIAM, we are deeply committed to developing leaders who lead with purpose, integrity, and responsibility. Collaborating with the Global Peter Drucker Forum strengthens our shared mission to cultivate thoughtful, ethical, and human-centered leadership for the future.”The Global Peter Drucker Forum serves as a leading international platform for dialogue surrounding responsible leadership, innovation, and the future of management. Through conferences and global collaboration, the Forum continues to champion management practices that contribute to a more functional and humane society.Grounded in Drucker’s philosophy, CIAM offers graduate programs designed to integrate practical business education with values-driven leadership development. The institution’s experiential learning approach emphasizes learning by doing, allowing students to apply leadership, management, analytics, and organizational concepts to real-world challenges. Through this applied model, CIAM continues to move Drucker’s ideas forward by preparing leaders who combine strategic thinking with ethical responsibility and human-centered decision-making in today’s evolving global landscape.The agreement was officially signed by Dr. Richard Straub, President of the Global Peter Drucker Forum, and Dr. Jack Paduntin, President of CIAM, in May 2026.About the California Institute of Advanced ManagementThe California Institute of Advanced Management (CIAM) is a nonprofit graduate university based in Alhambra, California, accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). Rooted in Peter Drucker’s Management as a Liberal Art philosophy, CIAM develops values-driven leaders through practical, applied graduate education focused on ethical leadership, innovation, and organizational impact.About the Global Peter Drucker ForumThe Global Peter Drucker Forum is an international platform dedicated to advancing management thinking and leadership practices inspired by the ideas and legacy of Peter F. Drucker. Through global dialogue and collaboration, the Forum works to shape responsible leadership and management practices for the future.

Global Peter Drucker Forum- Interview Karen Linkletter

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