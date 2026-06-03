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The Business Research Company's Whole Grain And High Fiber Foods Market Growth Accelerates As Industry Expected To Reach $59.79 Billion By 2030

Expected to grow to $59.79 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The market for whole grain and high fiber foods has seen impressive growth in recent years, driven by a growing consumer focus on health and nutrition. As awareness of the benefits of dietary fiber increases, this sector is set to continue its upward trajectory, reflecting changing eating habits and expanding retail channels. Let’s explore the market size, key factors influencing growth, regional dynamics, and future trends shaping this industry.

Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods Market Size and Growth Outlook

The whole grain and high fiber foods market has expanded significantly and is projected to increase from $43.64 billion in 2025 to $46.4 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This growth during the past period has been driven by rising consumer awareness about the health benefits of dietary fiber, increased consumption of bread and cereals, a higher prevalence of digestive health issues, wider acceptance of whole grains in daily diets, and the growth of packaged food retail outlets.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum, reaching $59.79 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.5%. The forecasted expansion is supported by rising interest in functional foods, growing consumption of plant-based beverages, and a surge in popularity of multigrain and gluten-free products. Additionally, the ongoing development of e-commerce platforms for food retail and a health-conscious, fitness-driven consumer base further amplify market growth. Key trends that will influence this period include increasing demand for high-fiber products, a preference for gluten-free and multigrain options, incorporation of ancient grains like quinoa and buckwheat, and growing presence of specialty and online retail channels.

Understanding Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods

Whole grain and high fiber foods consist of grain products that retain all the fundamental components of the grain kernel — the bran, germ, and endosperm — and are rich in dietary fiber. Compared to refined grain items, these foods offer higher nutrient content, complex carbohydrates, and fiber that supports digestive wellness. They play an important role in regulating blood sugar, providing sustained energy, and contributing to a balanced diet.

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Factors Supporting Growth in the Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods Market

The increasing preference for natural and healthy food options is a significant driver pushing the whole grain and high fiber foods market forward. Consumers are increasingly seeking products that are nutrient-dense and contain functional ingredients aimed at enhancing well-being. This demand is fueled by growing awareness of the benefits these foods offer in supporting digestive health, managing weight, and preventing chronic diseases. Whole grain and high fiber foods provide essential nutrients and sustained energy, aligning with these health goals. For example, the Organic Trade Association reported that U.S. organic sales reached $71.6 billion in 2024, up 5.2% from the previous year, underscoring the rising consumer interest in wholesome, natural foods. This trend significantly contributes to the expansion of this market segment.

Regional Market Highlights for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the whole grain and high fiber foods market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth over the coming years. The market covers diverse regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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