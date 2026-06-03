MEBIS 2026 Gains Strong Momentum as Banking Leaders Prepare for the 17th Annual Middle East Banking Innovation Summit

MEBIS 2026 is gaining strong momentum with 400+ senior bankers confirmed and banking leaders from across MENA joining the agenda ahead of September.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With less than four months remaining until the 17th Annual Middle East Banking Innovation Summit ( MEBIS ) 2026, momentum continues to build across the region's banking sector as more than 400 senior banking executives have already confirmed their attendance and leading speakers from across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region continue to join the programme.Taking place on 16-17 September 2026 at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai, MEBIS has established itself as one of the region's longest-running and most respected banking technology and innovation conferences. The 2026 edition arrives at a pivotal moment for the industry, as financial institutions accelerate investments in artificial intelligence, data-driven banking, digital transformation, cybersecurity, customer experience and next-generation payment infrastructure.Across the MENA region, banks are navigating one of the most significant periods of technological change in their history. AI is rapidly moving from experimentation to enterprise-wide deployment, data strategies are becoming central to competitive advantage, and digital channels are increasingly defining customer relationships. At the same time, financial institutions face growing pressure to strengthen security, modernise legacy infrastructure and deliver personalised services at scale.These industry shifts are expected to feature prominently throughout the MEBIS 2026 agenda, with discussions focused on how banks can successfully balance innovation, operational resilience, regulatory requirements and sustainable growth."MEBIS has always reflected the priorities of the banking industry, and in 2026 those priorities are clearer than ever. Banks across the region are investing heavily in AI, data, cybersecurity and customer experience to remain competitive in an increasingly digital world. The strong response we have seen from both delegates and speakers demonstrates the importance of bringing the industry together at this critical moment. MEBIS 2026 will provide a platform for banking leaders to share practical strategies, real-world experiences and a vision for the future of financial services across the MENA region." - Shail Bisht, Regional Director, Expotrade Middle EastThe banking sector is entering a new phase where technology is no longer simply supporting the business - it is increasingly shaping business strategy itself," said a spokesperson for MEBIS. "The conversations taking place across the industry today are centred on how banks can harness AI, unlock the value of their data, improve customer engagement and build future-ready operating models. These are exactly the topics that will define this year's summit.The timing of MEBIS 2026 aligns closely with the strategic priorities of banks across the region. Financial institutions are increasingly moving beyond digital transformation initiatives and focusing on tangible business outcomes, including productivity gains, faster decision-making, enhanced customer experiences and more intelligent risk management.As governments across the Gulf and wider MENA region continue to advance ambitious digital economy agendas, banks are expected to play a critical role in supporting economic growth, financial inclusion and innovation. This has created strong demand for industry collaboration and knowledge sharing among banking leaders, technology providers and policymakers.MEBIS 2026 will bring together senior executives from leading banks, financial institutions, fintech organisations and technology providers to explore the trends, challenges and opportunities shaping the future of banking. The event will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, case studies and networking opportunities designed to foster meaningful industry dialogue and strategic partnerships.Speaker acquisition for the summit continues to progress strongly, with banking leaders from across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt and other key regional markets joining the programme. Additional speaker announcements are expected in the coming weeks.Now entering its 17th edition, MEBIS continues to serve as a trusted platform for the banking community to exchange ideas, share success stories and explore practical solutions to the challenges facing the sector.With attendance and sponsorship demand remaining strong, organisers expect another highly successful edition as the region's banking industry gathers in Dubai this September to discuss the next chapter of financial services innovation.For more information about MEBIS 2026, visit the official event website or contact the organising team.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.