Wireless Intrusion Prevention System Market Revenue To Cross $7.91 Billion By 2030 Supported By Rising Demand

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The Business Research Company's Wireless Intrusion Prevention System Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The wireless intrusion prevention system market is gaining significant traction as organizations increasingly prioritize securing their wireless networks. With the rise in wireless connectivity and associated security risks, this market is poised for substantial development. Below, we explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional outlook, and future trends shaping this sector.

Current Market Size and Anticipated Growth in the Wireless Intrusion Prevention System Market

The wireless intrusion prevention system market has experienced rapid expansion in recent years. It is expected to increase from $4.29 billion in 2025 to $4.84 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. This surge during the historic period is largely due to the growing adoption of wireless networks, rising security threats faced by enterprises, stricter regulatory compliance requirements, preference for on-premises WIPS solutions, and heightened demand for effective network monitoring and protection.

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to continue its robust growth, reaching $7.92 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.1%. Factors propelling this growth include wider deployment of cloud-based WIPS, increased use of AI-driven threat detection technologies, adoption of hybrid WIPS deployment models, growth in managed security services, and deeper integration with IoT and industrial networks. Key trends expected to influence the market during this period include the rising popularity of cloud-based WIPS solutions, enhanced AI and machine learning-based anomaly detection, more extensive use of RF spectrum analysis tools, expansion of managed WIPS offerings, and a greater focus on real-time threat detection and response capabilities.

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Understanding Wireless Intrusion Prevention Systems and Their Role

A wireless intrusion prevention system is a security technology that continuously monitors wireless networks to detect, identify, and prevent unauthorized access or malicious activities. It scans radio frequencies in real time to spot rogue access points, suspicious devices, and any violations of security policies. By actively enforcing these policies and blocking potential threats, WIPS plays a crucial role in preserving the integrity, confidentiality, and availability of wireless communications.

Increasing Cybersecurity Threats as a Key Market Driver

One of the primary forces driving the wireless intrusion prevention system market is the rise in cybersecurity threats targeting wireless networks. These threats consist of malicious attempts to gain unauthorized access, disrupt services, or damage data and network infrastructure. The surge in connected devices has led to more vulnerabilities, providing attackers with additional entry points. WIPS solutions help mitigate these risks by monitoring traffic, identifying unauthorized devices, and automatically blocking harmful activities before they affect network security.

For instance, in March 2024, the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) reported an 18% increase in ransomware incidents in the US, rising from 2,385 complaints in 2022 to 2,825 in 2023. This growing prevalence of cyberattacks underscores why wireless intrusion prevention systems are increasingly vital for organizations.

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The Impact of Growing IoT Device Adoption on Market Expansion

The rapid spread of Internet of Things (IoT) devices is another significant factor fueling demand for wireless intrusion prevention systems. These smart devices, embedded with sensors and software, connect to wireless networks to share and collect data. The rise in smart homes, industrial automation, and connected infrastructure has led to a substantial increase in wireless endpoints within enterprise and consumer settings.

WIPS plays a critical role in securing these environments by continuously monitoring wireless traffic, detecting unauthorized access points, and preventing malicious activities that could compromise IoT networks. For example, in November 2025, the UK’s Office of Communications reported that active IoT devices in the country grew from 24.9 million in 2023 to 26.5 million in 2024, with projections reaching 27.7 million in 2025. This rapid growth in IoT adoption is directly contributing to the expansion of the wireless intrusion prevention system market.

Regional Performance and Future Growth Hotspots in Wireless Intrusion Prevention Systems

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the wireless intrusion prevention system market, reflecting its mature infrastructure and early adoption of advanced security technologies. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report covers a broad range of regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive global perspective on industry trends and developments.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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