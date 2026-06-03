STEM Education In K-12 Market to Reach USD $96.37 Billion by 2030 at 14.1% CAGR

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The Business Research Company's STEM Education In K-12 Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The STEM education sector within K-12 schools has been experiencing rapid growth, reflecting increasing recognition of its importance in preparing students for future careers. As technology and innovation continue to shape the world, education systems are adapting to provide more robust science, technology, engineering, and math learning opportunities. Let’s explore the current market size, key factors driving growth, regional trends, and emerging developments shaping the future of STEM education in K-12.

The Expanding Market Size of STEM Education in K-12

The STEM education in K-12 market has seen significant expansion over recent years and is projected to continue this upward trajectory. Market value is expected to rise from $49.88 billion in 2025 to $56.79 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. This surge is largely due to the broadening of STEM-focused curriculum offerings, a stronger emphasis on developing critical thinking skills, growth in online education platforms, increased parental demand for such programs, and wider availability of digital learning tools.

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Looking further ahead, the market is anticipated to expand even more rapidly, reaching $96.37 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.1%. The forecasted growth is supported by increased government investments in STEM education, greater adoption of AI-powered learning solutions, the rise of hybrid and blended teaching models, and growing demand for skills that prepare students for future workplaces. Important trends that will impact this growth include greater use of hands-on STEM learning approaches, gamified educational platforms, virtual laboratories and simulations, project-based learning, and stronger integration of coding and robotics into curricula.

Understanding STEM Education in K-12

STEM education at the K-12 level involves a comprehensive, integrated method for teaching science, technology, engineering, and math. It emphasizes interdisciplinary learning, critical thinking, problem-solving, and practical, real-world applications. This approach is designed to equip students with the essential knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in a fast-evolving, technology-driven environment.

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How Online Education Boosts STEM Learning in K-12

One of the main factors propelling the growth of the STEM education market is the rising popularity of online education. Online learning delivers instructional content through the internet, offering flexibility, ease of access, and quality remote learning experiences. Thanks to advances in technology and changing educational needs, online education has become increasingly valuable.

STEM subjects, in particular, benefit from interactive tools like virtual labs, simulations, and coding platforms that make learning engaging and hands-on. These technologies help students grasp complex concepts by encouraging experimentation and practical application. For example, in May 2024, the National Center for Education Statistics reported that 87% of US public schools offered tutoring services during the 2023–24 school year, with 47% providing multiple types of tutoring. Among these, 46% offered high-dosage tutoring, 66% standard tutoring, 24% self-paced tutoring, and 13% on-demand online tutoring. This data highlights the growing acceptance and demand for online educational formats, which is in turn driving the expansion of STEM education in K-12.

Regional Market Leaders and Growth Patterns in STEM Education

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the STEM education in K-12 market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global developments and regional trends within STEM education.

What’s included in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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