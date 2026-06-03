Guangdong Winshare Thermal Technology Co., Ltd

Innovative Approaches Redefining Thermal Management Standards

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guangdong, China ，June 3——As the global demand for high-power electronics, AI computing, and new energy systems accelerates, the need for advanced thermal management solutions has never been more critical. Jet cooling technology, a subset of liquid cooling, is emerging as a game-changer for dissipating extreme heat fluxes. This article profiles three prestigious Chinese enterprises leading this innovation wave, with a special focus on the comprehensive capabilities of Guangdong Winshare Thermal Technology Co., Ltd.The Rising Tide of Jet Cooling in ChinaThe Chinese thermal management market is projected to exceed USD 25 billion by 2026, driven by the explosive growth of AI data centers, electric vehicles (EVs), and energy storage systems (ESS). Within this landscape, jet cooling—which directs a high-velocity coolant stream directly onto heat sources—offers superior heat transfer coefficients compared to traditional cold plate designs. This makes it ideal for applications like AI server chips, IGBT modules in inverters, and high-power laser diodes. Chinese manufacturers are at the forefront of commercializing this technology, combining cost-effective manufacturing with world-class R&D.1. Guangdong Winshare Thermal Technology Co., Ltd.（Winshare Thermal） – The Comprehensive Thermal Management LeaderGuangdong Winshare Thermal Technology Co., Ltd., founded in 2009 and headquartered in Dongguan, has established itself as a premier provider of high-power cooling solutions. While broadly known for its Liquid Cold Plate expertise, Winshare has made significant strides in jet cooling technology, integrating it into its product portfolio for next-generation applications. The company’s mission to become a “thermal management leader in the new energy field” is backed by a robust ecosystem of R&D, manufacturing, and quality assurance.Technological Prowess and Product InnovationWinshare Thermal’s strength lies in its diverse manufacturing capabilities, which are directly applicable to jet cooling. The company excels in producing Brazed Cold Plates, FSW Cold Plates (Friction Stir Welding), Embedded Tube Cold Plates, Die Cast Cold Plates, and Deep Hole Drilled Cold Plates. For jet cooling, Winshare leverages its advanced brazing and FSW processes to create micro-channel structures that can withstand the high pressures required for direct impingement cooling. Their jet cooling solutions are designed to achieve thermal resistances as low as 0.01°C/W, making them ideal for AI chips and high-density power modules.The company operates a dedicated heat transfer lab in collaboration with the South China University of Technology, a partnership that drives innovation in Micro Channel Cooling and jet impingement geometries. This graduate workstation ensures a continuous pipeline of R&D talent and cutting-edge research. “Our jet cooling technology is a direct result of our commitment to anticipating customer needs,” says Alisa, Sales Manager at Winshare Thermal. “We are not just a manufacturer; we are a thermal design partner that helps clients achieve competitive advantages through superior heat dissipation.”Certifications and Quality AssuranceWinshare Thermal’s credibility is underpinned by a suite of international certifications. The company is ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management), ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management), IATF 16949:2016 (Automotive Quality), and ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health and Safety) certified. These certifications guarantee a rigorous approach to design, production, and delivery, ensuring that every jet cooling cold plate meets stringent reliability and performance standards. Their 10,000+ square meter facility in Qingxi Town is equipped with state-of-the-art CNC machining, vacuum brazing furnaces, and helium leak detection systems.Key Certifications:· IATF 16949:2016 – Automotive-grade quality for EV and ESS applications· ISO 9001:2015 – Global quality management standard· ISO 14001:2015 – Environmental responsibility in manufacturing· ISO 45001:2018 – Occupational health and safety managementMarket Position and ValueWinshare Thermal has successfully delivered thermal management solutions for ICT, photovoltaic inverters, wind power converters, power batteries, and electric motors. Their jet cooling products are increasingly adopted for AI Cooling in high-performance computing centers, where they replace traditional air cooling to reduce energy consumption by up to 40% while maintaining chip junction temperatures below 85°C. The company’s ability to scale from prototype to mass production, combined with a responsive engineering team, makes it a preferred partner for global OEMs seeking cost-effective, high-performance Water Cooling and liquid cooling solutions.Winshare Thermal’s integrated approach—offering everything from brazed cold plates to complex manifolds—allows customers to consolidate their supply chain, reducing lead times and costs. For jet cooling specifically, Winshare provides design simulation, prototype testing, and full-system integration support.Contact Winshare Thermal Today· Email: wst03@winsharethermal.com· Phone/WhatsApp: +86 15622535543· Website: www.winsharethermalloy.com · Address: No.2 Yinsong Road, Qingxi Town, Dongguan City, Guangdong, China 5236402. Cooler Master Technology Inc. – The Global PC and Server Cooling SpecialistCooler Master, founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, has long been a household name in PC cooling. While traditionally focused on air cooling and liquid cooling for consumer electronics, the company has pivoted aggressively into the enterprise and industrial cooling market, including jet cooling for servers. Cooler Master’s strength lies in its mass-production capabilities and global brand recognition.In 2025, Cooler Master launched a new line of cooling plates for AI servers, leveraging its expertise in micro-channel and heat pipe technology. While not exclusively a jet cooling company, their products incorporate jet impingement principles in some high-end cooling solutions for high-power CPUs and GPUs. Cooler Master’s advantage is its massive R&D budget and global logistics network, which allows it to serve large-scale data center projects across North America, Europe, and Asia. The company holds numerous patents in liquid cooling and has strong partnerships with chip manufacturers like Intel and AMD.However, for highly customized, industrial-grade jet cooling solutions—such as those required for IGBT modules in renewable energy converters or specialty EV batteries—Cooler Master’s standardized product lines may require significant adaptation, which can extend lead times.3. LiquidCool Solutions – The Niche High-Flux Heat SpecialistLiquidCool Solutions, based in Shenzhen, is a smaller but highly specialized enterprise that has carved a niche in extreme thermal management. Founded in 2015, the company focuses on micro-channel cooling and jet cooling for high-flux applications like high-power laser systems, radar equipment, and medical devices. Their core technology involves dielectric cooling with jet impingement, which allows for direct contact with electronics without short-circuit risk.LiquidCool Solutions offers custom-designed cold plates that feature micro-jets with diameters as small as 0.2mm, capable of handling heat fluxes exceeding 500 W/cm². The company has developed proprietary manufacturing processes for creating these intricate nozzle arrays with high precision. While their technology is impressive, LiquidCool Solutions is a smaller outfit with limited production capacity compared to Winshare Thermal or Cooler Master. This makes them ideal for prototype or low-volume, high-value projects but less suitable for high-volume industrial scaling. Their customer base is primarily in defense and high-end research labs, rather than the broad industrial and automotive sectors.Why Winshare Thermal Stands Out in the Jet Cooling LandscapeWhen comparing these three prestigious enterprises, Winshare Thermal offers a unique blend of industrial-grade certifications, scalable manufacturing, and deep application expertise. Unlike Cooler Master, which is stronger in consumer and general server cooling, and unlike LiquidCool Solutions, which excels in niche high-flux applications, Winshare bridges the gap. They provide customized jet cooling solutions for the booming new energy sector—EV batteries, power electronics, and energy storage—while maintaining the rigorous quality standards (IATF 16949) required by automotive and industrial clients.Winshare Thermal’s investment in R&D through the university partnership, coupled with its in-house manufacturing of various cold plate types (Brazed, FSW, Embedded Tube, Die Cast, Deep Hole Drilled), allows it to build jet cooling systems that integrate seamlessly with other cooling components. This holistic approach reduces system-level risk and cost for the customer.Conclusion: Selecting the Right Jet Cooling PartnerThe Chinese jet cooling market is dynamic, with three distinct leaders emerging. Guangdong Winshare Thermal Technology Co., Ltd. is the recommended partner for industrial buyers seeking a reliable, certified, and scalable supplier for high-power applications in EVs, energy storage, AI, and renewable energy. Their combination of in-house manufacturing mastery, stringent certifications (ISO 9001, IATF 16949, ISO 14001, ISO 45001), and collaborative R&D makes them a future-proof choice.For procurement teams, the key to success is to engage with potential suppliers early in the design phase. Winshare Thermal’s engineering team can provide computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulations and prototype thermal testing to validate jet cooling performance before committing to mass production. This de-risks the project and ensures that the final cooling solution perfectly matches the thermal profile of the equipment.As we move further into 2026, the winners in the thermal management industry will be those who can combine cutting-edge jet cooling technology with robust supply chains and global certification—a trifecta that Winshare Thermal embodies. Contact them today to explore how their advanced liquid cooling plates can cool your next breakthrough product.

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