Prof. Dr. Bankole A. Johnson Pioneers First U.S. Clinical Integration of MUSE-Infused Regenerative Protein Arrays

Applied Science For Regeneration… Service Above Self… Excellence In All We Do. Concierge Regenerative Medicine and Wellness Center in Miami, FL Prof. Dr. Bankole A. Johnson, Founder and Medical Director of Casa Privée, IRMN, and the Miami Stem Cell Clinic.

The Oxford-trained, multi-board-certified physician utilizes an advanced non-cellular platform to bridge neuroscience, precision diagnostics & restorative care.

Our team was the first in the United States to clinically integrate MUSE-cell-derived biologic concepts into a broader regenerative signaling platform directed at neurological restoration & recovery.” — Prof. Dr. Bankole A. Johnson

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prof. Dr. Bankole A. Johnson, a globally recognized medical authority, has officially announced the first U.S. clinical application of MUSE-infused Regenerative Protein Arrays (RPA) across his premier clinical facilities: Casa Privée, the Institute of Regenerative Medicine & Neuroscience (IRMN), and the Miami Stem Cell Clinic.

Dr. Johnson brings an elite academic and clinical pedigree to this medical integration. He holds a doctoral degree in Neuropsychopharmacology that he conducted on the MRC Unit at Oxford University, a Doctor of Science—the United Kingdom’s highest doctoral degree—from the University of Glasgow, and a doctoral degree in molecular genetics. Board-certified in psychiatry, addiction medicine, and regenerative medicine, Dr. Johnson leverages his extensive background in molecular signaling biology to advance patient care beyond conventional approaches.

The cornerstone of this clinical expansion is the integration of MUSE (Multilineage-differentiating Stress-Enduring) biology. These specific biologic concepts possess unique regenerative characteristics, including notable stress resistance, innate tissue-homing potential, and distinctive immune privilege features. Rather than relying solely on traditional cellular implantation, this approach utilizes Genesis Regenerative's acellular RPA to deliver biologically active repair mediators and targeted paracrine signaling. This provides standardized consistency and highly efficient cellular communication without the need for blood draws, or the risk of cellular / DNA transfer.

"Our team was the first in the United States to clinically integrate MUSE-cell-derived biologic concepts into a broader regenerative signaling platform directed at neurological restoration and recovery," said Dr. Johnson.¹

To fully leverage this targeted cellular communication, the platform relies heavily on precision diagnostics. A major conceptual foundation of Dr. Johnson's approach is the reduction of chronic neuroinflammatory burden and oxidative cellular stress. Utilizing his expertise in molecular genetics, Dr. Johnson incorporates advanced testing—including Genome-Wide Association Studies (GWAS), whole-exome genome testing, and the measurement of mRNA expression—to accurately map a patient's individual cellular environment, autonomic function, and regenerative reserve.

This robust diagnostic data guides a highly individualized, multi-modal protocol. The strongest clinical observations occur when the MUSE-infused RPA is synthesized with supporting physiological therapies, including peptide signaling support, mitochondrial optimization, neuroplasticity enhancement, and hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

"The work represents what I believe to be a true translational bridge between advanced neuroscience and regenerative medicine — moving beyond symptom suppression toward biologically informed restoration strategies," Dr. Johnson noted.¹

While careful scientific rigor remains essential, Dr. Johnson’s integration of advanced genomic diagnostics with the MUSE-infused RPA therapy signals a profound shift in proactive health, reinforcing the conviction that the future of medicine will increasingly rely on regenerative signaling biology.

About Casa Privée, IRMN, and Miami Stem Cell Clinic

Located in Miami, Florida, Casa Privée, the Institute of Regenerative Medicine & Neuroscience (IRMN), and the Miami Stem Cell Clinic are premier medical facilities spearheaded by Prof. Dr. Bankole A. Johnson. The clinics focus on highly individualized protocols designed around a patient’s inflammatory profile, neurological phenotype, and metabolic status. By integrating multi-modal restorative therapies and advanced non-cellular technologies like MUSE-infused RPA, the practice aims to move beyond symptom management toward true translational regenerative medicine.

https://www.casaprivee.com

https://www.miamistemcell.clinic

About Genesis Regenerative

Genesis Regenerative is an industry leader in non-cellular products, dedicated to developing and marketing its advanced Regenerative Protein Array (RPA). The company is committed to establishing a new standard of care through ethical practices, rigorous product purity, comprehensive educational resources, and a dual-sided support system for both patients and clinical practitioners.

https://genesisregenerative.com

¹ Quotations provided by Prof. Dr. Bankole A. Johnson, Founder and Medical Director of Casa Privée, IRMN, and the Miami Stem Cell Clinic.

Prof. Dr. Bankole A. Johnson, Founder and Medical Director of Casa Privée, IRMN, and the Miami Stem Cell Clinic.

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