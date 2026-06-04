Earthbar celebrates Pride Month with partnership supporting The Trevor Project

In-store and online donation opportunities available through June 30th

At Earthbar, we believe that wellness starts with caring for people” — Clay Sanger - CEO, Earthbar

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earthbar, a leading wellness and nutrition destination, is proud to announce its Pride Month 2026 partnership with The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ young people. From May 28 through June 30, Earthbar guests across all locations will have the opportunity to support The Trevor Project through online and in-store giving.

At all Earthbar locations, guests can scan a QR code displayed on digital menus or visit the donation website directly to contribute to The Trevor Project. Guests at locations outside of California will also have the option to round up their purchase at checkout from May 28 through June 30.

“At Earthbar, we believe wellness starts with caring for people,” said Clay Sanger, Chief Executive Officer. “Supporting LGBTQ+ young people and helping create spaces where they feel safe, seen, and welcomed reflects our values and commitment to community wellbeing. We’re proud to support the Trevor Project this Pride Month and beyond.”

The Trevor Project works to end suicide among LGBTQ+ young people through crisis services, peer support, advocacy, and public education. The organization provides around-the-clock counseling to LGBTQ+ youth in crisis and advocates for policies that protect their mental health and safety at the federal, state, and local level.

This partnership reflects Earthbar's longstanding commitment to community wellbeing — a core value of the brand since its founding in 1971. Earthbar believes that a culture of wellness must be inclusive, and that everyone deserves to feel welcome, supported, and cared for.

For more information on how to donate to The Trevor Project, guests can visit [donation URL] or scan the QR code available in all Earthbar locations beginning May 28.

About Earthbar

Earthbar has been a wellness destination since 1971, known for nourishing the most health-obsessed high achievers. Living inside Equinox gyms, Earthbar is committed to sourcing the highest quality ingredients and creating a full-spectrum health experience for every guest. Learn more at earthbar.com.

About The Trevor Project

The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ young people. Through a 24/7 crisis helpline, the TrevorSpace peer support community, and robust advocacy and research programs, The Trevor Pro

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.