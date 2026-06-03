AG Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation arrests Registered Sex Offender for Child Sexual Abuse Materials Under the Age of 13

Agents with Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation arrested a Registered Sex Offender from Ball, Louisiana, for child sexual abuse materials under the age of 13.

37-year-old David Glenn Wade, of B Daniels Road in Ball, was arrested on June 1, 2026, on an active warrant for:

1 Count of 14:81.1 E(5)(a) -- child sexual abuse material under the age of thirteen (Felony)

LBI agents initially got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which initiated their investigation.

On May 20, 2025, the warrant was issued for David Wade's arrest while he was incarcerated on unrelated charges. Upon completion of his sentence and release from custody on June 1, 2026, he was arrested pursuant to the active warrant.

This arrest was a result of a joint investigation with The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation and the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

David Wade was booked into the Rapides Parish Jail.

His bond information is unknown at this time.





The investigation is ongoing.





*All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.