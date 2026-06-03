Thunai to Exhibit at CCW Las Vegas 2026, Showcasing AI-Driven Strategies to Boost Contact Center Productivity

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Thunai will present at Booth 804, June 24-25, 2026, demonstrating how AI can help contact centers scale intelligently without growing their headcount.

Contact centers have historically grown by adding people. We believe the next chapter is about growing smarter — using AI to get more out of every agent hour, and every dollar spent on operations.” — KapilDev Arulmozhi

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thunai, Agentic AI platform for enterprises purpose-built for customer-facing teams, today announced its participation at Customer Contact Week (CCW) Las Vegas 2026. Taking place June 22–25, 2026 at Caesars Forum, CCW is the world’s largest customer contact event, drawing thousands of contact center leaders, operations heads, and CX professionals annually. Thunai will be at Booth 804.

The contact center industry is navigating a critical inflection point — mounting pressure to do more with less, while customer expectations continue to rise. Thunai’s participation at CCW 2026 comes at a moment when operators are actively searching for practical, measurable ways in the AI era to modernize their operations without simply adding headcount.

What Thunai Will Be Demonstrating

At Booth 804, Thunai representatives and product specialists will walk attendees through live demonstrations of how AI can be deployed across the agent workflow to produce measurable outcomes across four key areas:

• Agent Productivity: AI tools that handle repetitive tasks — from call summarization and after-call work to real-time knowledge retrieval — allowing agents to focus on high-value interactions with real-time agent assistance that aid in every conversation.

• Operational Cost Reduction: Automation of manual workflows and supervisor interventions that typically add overhead without adding proportional output.

• Revenue Growth: AI-assisted insights that help agents identify upsell opportunities, reduce churn signals, and improve first-call resolution — directly impacting top-line metrics.

• Scalable Operations: Infrastructure that allows contact centers to handle growing volumes and complexity without a commensurate increase in staffing costs.

The demonstrations will be grounded in real-world deployment scenarios, drawing from Thunai’s work with contact centers across industries including financial services, healthcare, retail, and telecommunications.

“Contact centers have historically grown by adding people. We believe the next chapter is about growing smarter — using AI to get more out of every agent hour, every interaction, and every dollar spent on operations. CCW is where these decisions get made, and we’re looking forward to having that conversation with the industry.”

— KapilDev Arulmozhi, Founder & CMSO, Thunai

About Customer Contact Week Las Vegas

Customer Contact Week (CCW) Las Vegas is the world’s largest customer contact event, bringing together over 3,000 industry professionals each year. The event covers the full spectrum of customer experience, contact center operations, workforce management, and technology — making it a central forum for the industry’s most consequential conversations.

Visit Thunai at CCW Las Vegas 2026

Event: Customer Contact Week (CCW) Las Vegas 2026

Dates: June 22–25, 2026

Venue: Caesars Forum, Las Vegas, NV

Booth: 804

About Thunai

Thunai is an Agentic AI platform built for contact centers and customer-facing teams. The platform is designed to improve agent performance, reduce operational overhead, and enable organizations to scale their customer operations without a corresponding increase in cost or headcount. Thunai works with Fortune 500 enterprises across multiple industries to embed AI into the day-to-day workflows of agents, supervisors, and operations teams.

Media Contact

Communications Team, Thunai

sales@thunai.ai

www.thunai.ai

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