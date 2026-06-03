Culinary Tourism Global Market Report 2026| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2030

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The Business Research Company's Culinary Tourism Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The culinary tourism sector has been capturing increasing attention as more travelers seek unique food-related experiences. This niche within the travel industry blends culture, gastronomy, and local traditions, making it a rapidly expanding market worldwide. Let’s explore how this market is evolving, what drives its growth, and the regional trends shaping its outlook.

Strong Growth Forecast for the Culinary Tourism Market

The culinary tourism market has experienced impressive growth recently and is poised to continue this trajectory. It is projected to rise from $1067.91 billion in 2025 to $1234.36 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. This progress during the historical period is largely driven by a surge in global travel activities, increasing interest in cultural tourism, expansion of the restaurant and food service sectors, the growing impact of social media on travel decisions, and the development of regional food tourism experiences.

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Long-Term Expansion and Emerging Trends in Culinary Tourism

Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow even more substantially, reaching $2193.53 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 15.5%. This future growth is supported by rising demand for immersive cultural travel experiences, a stronger emphasis on sustainable and locally sourced foods, growth in experiential travel offerings, wider adoption of digital booking and review platforms, and greater cooperation between tourism and hospitality industries. Key trends include increased interest in authentic food and beverage experiences, the popularity of food festivals and culinary trails, the rise of farm-to-table and local cuisine tourism, the integration of digital food discovery tools, and a growing focus on experiential dining.

Understanding Culinary Tourism and Its Appeal

Culinary tourism involves traveling to different destinations primarily to savor their unique food and drink offerings, often through hands-on activities. This form of tourism allows travelers to engage deeply with the culinary heritage and distinct flavors of the places they visit, enriching their overall experience.

View the full culinary tourism market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/culinary-tourism-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Rising International Travel Fuels Culinary Tourism Demand

One of the main forces propelling the culinary tourism market is the increasing number of international travelers. These individuals cross borders for various reasons such as tourism, business, or education. Factors like enhanced global connectivity, rising disposable incomes, and a growing desire for diverse experiences contribute to this rise. Culinary tourism enhances the travel experience by offering a taste of local dishes and cultural traditions. For example, in February 2024, the International Trade Administration reported that the United States expects to welcome 77.7 million international visitors in 2024, marking a 15.4% increase over the 67.3 million visitors recorded in 2023. This surge in international travel is a key driver for culinary tourism growth.

Regional Dynamics in the Culinary Tourism Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific was the largest regional market for culinary tourism. However, North America is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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