Qbic Takes Aim at Desk Clutter and Setup Friction with the RDS-100 Workspace Docking Station

Qbic Technology launches the RDS-100 Workspace Docking Station.

Qbic Technology Co., Ltd. (TPEx:6825)

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qbic Technology, a leader in workplace experience solutions, today announced the RDS-100 Workspace Docking Station, an under-desk docking solution engineered to eliminate setup friction and standardize high-performance connectivity across the modern hybrid fleet. Engineered with a native mounting system and brand-agnostic 100W power delivery, the RDS-100 transforms any desk into an enterprise-grade workstation—deployable at fleet scale and ready before the user sits down.

As hybrid work matures from a temporary arrangement into a permanent operating model, organizations are confronting a new procurement reality: workspaces must accommodate a mix of operating systems, hardware brands, and personal devices without burdening employees with daily setup overhead.

The RDS-100 is purpose-built for this environment. By consolidating dual 4K displays, 100W fast charging, Gigabit Ethernet, and 10Gbps SuperSpeed+ data into a single mountable hub, the RDS-100 reduces the daily workstation transition from minutes of cable management to a single-cable connection, empowering employees to enter flow faster and giving IT a universal docking standard that performs consistently across every major laptop brand in the enterprise fleet.

"The era of treating hybrid work as a perk is over," said Erik Su, General Manager of Qbic Technology. "It is now an operating model, and the offices that win the next decade will be the ones built like infrastructure, not improvisation. Qbic is investing aggressively in the connective layer that turns flexible workspaces from a daily compromise into a competitive advantage."

At the core of the RDS-100 is a validated, brand-agnostic architecture engineered for the demands of today's high-performance laptops. The dock supports dual 4K displays at 60Hz through one HDMI 2.0 and one DisplayPort 1.4 output, providing the screen real estate required by financial analysts, engineers, and creative professionals.

Compatibility with both macOS and Windows ensures that mixed-fleet organizations no longer have to maintain separate docking inventories for Apple and PC users, while 100W USB-C Power Delivery eliminates the throttling and slow-charging warnings common with lower-wattage hubs. A 10Gbps SuperSpeed+ USB interface, Gigabit Ethernet, and a full complement of front- and rear-facing USB-A and USB-C ports complete a connectivity profile built for data-intensive professional workloads.

The RDS-100's most distinctive innovation, however, is invisible by design. The integrated mounting bracket allows the entire 29.5mm ultra-slim chassis — and every connected cable — to be tucked discreetly beneath the desk, complete with a built-in ventilation channel that maintains thermal performance in continuous-use environments. The result is a clean, enterprise-standard workspace, equally at home in conference rooms, hot-desking environments, hygiene-sensitive clinical settings, and secure educational spaces, where uncluttered surfaces directly impact productivity. Unlike competitor solutions that depend on aftermarket adapters or accessories, the RDS-100's native mounting is engineered and ready for fleet-scale deployment.

For more information about the RDS-100 Workspace Docking Station, visit the website here.

About Qbic Technology

Qbic Technology (6825.TW) is a pioneering force in space management solutions, enhancing connectivity, productivity, and collaboration in modern environments with smarter and eco-friendly technologies. Our commitment to excellence drives us to deliver smart devices and solutions that transform clients' visions into reality. Exemplifying dedication to quality and innovation, Qbic is recognized with multiple iF Design Awards, including the 2024 award, as well as the 2023 Excellence in Customer Service Award and Fortress Cyber Security Award by the Business Intelligence Group. Learn more at www.qbictechnology.com.

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