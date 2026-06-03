Fantasy Sports Market CAGR to be at 14.7% from 2026 to 2030 | $67.31 Billion Industry Revenue by 2030

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The Business Research Company’s Fantasy Sports Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fantasy sports industry has witnessed substantial expansion over recent years, fueled by technological advancements and growing fan engagement. As more users immerse themselves in virtual sports management, the market is set to experience impressive growth, shaped by emerging trends and evolving consumer preferences. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional insights, and the factors propelling the fantasy sports sector forward.

Projected Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Fantasy Sports Market

The fantasy sports market has grown swiftly in recent times, with its value expected to rise from $34.08 billion in 2025 to $38.94 billion in 2026. This reflects a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. This growth during the historical period has been driven by the expansion of professional sports leagues, increased internet and smartphone penetration, heightened interest in sports analytics among fans, wider access to real-time sports data, and the surge of online gaming platforms.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to expand even further, reaching $67.32 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.7%. Key factors fueling this forecast include the rising use of AI-powered player insights, growing demand for immersive and interactive fantasy sports experiences, entrance into new emerging markets, enhanced monetization through subscriptions and microtransactions, and deeper integration with live sports broadcasts. Among the major trends shaping the future are the growing adoption of mobile-based platforms, increased incorporation of real-time data and analytics, greater popularity of paid and hybrid fantasy leagues, expansion of social community features within fantasy apps, and a strong focus on gamification and user experience improvements.

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Understanding Fantasy Sports Gameplay and Appeal

Fantasy sports, sometimes called rotisserie or “roto” sports, encompass a variety of games where participants create virtual teams or seasons based on real-life player performance. Players accumulate points corresponding to actual game statistics that are converted into fantasy points. Fans take on dual roles as both general managers and field managers, drafting players, making trades, and setting lineups with the goal of maximizing their team’s statistical output. This blend of strategy, real-world sports performance, and competition drives extensive engagement and loyalty among participants.

Social Media’s Role in Accelerating Growth of the Fantasy Sports Market

The expanding use of social media is a pivotal element boosting the fantasy sports market’s growth. Social media platforms provide an interactive space where users create, share, and exchange content, fostering dynamic virtual communities. These platforms enhance user participation by enabling real-time conversation, team management discussions, and rapid updates, which collectively enrich the fantasy sports experience.

For example, in 2024, the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association (FSGA), a US-based non-profit trade organization, reported that 85 million adults in the U.S. participated in fantasy sports or sports betting, setting all-time records. This surge highlights how social media’s connective power is amplifying user engagement and expanding the fantasy sports audience.

View the full fantasy sports market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fantasy-sports-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Regional Breakdown and Market Share Insights in Fantasy Sports

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the fantasy sports market, maintaining a strong lead in adoption and user base. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing internet penetration, rising disposable incomes, and expanding sports fandom across emerging markets.

The comprehensive market analysis includes major regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on trends and opportunities shaping the fantasy sports landscape.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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