BermudAir Reports Record Customer Satisfaction Scores, Achieving Industry-Leading Net Promoter Score

Customer Loyalty and Satisfaction Hit New Peaks Even with Rapid Growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BermudAir , the leading premium leisure carrier to Bermuda and the Caribbean, today announced record customer satisfaction results, with its Net Promoter Score (NPS) rising to 78.92 in May 2026, reflecting exceptionally strong customer satisfaction and placing the airline among the highest-performing carriers in the aviation industry.The airline also reported a Loyalty Score of 91.83%, underscoring the strength of its customer relationships and the growing appeal of its boutique island aviation model.The results represent significant gains over the previous survey period, with NPS increasing from 67.8 in March and April to 78.92 in May, while Loyalty Score improved from 89.2% to 91.83%.The findings are based on extensive customer feedback, with 3,501 surveys opened and 2,284 completed responses submitted, providing valuable insight into the customer experience across BermudAir's growing network."Our mission has always been to redefine air travel by combining premium comfort with genuine Bermudian hospitality," said Adam Scott, Founder and CEO of BermudAir. "These results demonstrate that our customers recognise and value the personalised service, warmth, and attention to detail that differentiate BermudAir. We are especially proud that our team continues to deliver an experience that inspires such strong loyalty and advocacy."Customer feedback remained overwhelmingly positive throughout May, with travelers consistently praising BermudAir's customer service, onboard experience, and professional crew members.Many respondents described BermudAir as delivering one of the best flying experiences they have had, with one customer noting, "BermudAir reminded me of back in the day when flying was an adventure you look forward to."Customers also highlighted the airline's signature high-touch service, including personalized interactions, crew members addressing guests by name, complimentary bar service, china service, and onboard treats. Several crew members received individual recognition for exceptional service, including Crystal and Francesco.The airline's growing Canadian network also received particularly strong reviews, with travelers expressing appreciation for the direct service and schedules from Montreal and Halifax. One customer remarked, "Please keep flying these routes."Customers also praised pilot communications and professionalism during periods of turbulence, reinforcing confidence in BermudAir's operational excellence and customer care.While overall satisfaction remains exceptionally strong, customer feedback also identified opportunities for enhancement. Areas of focus include increasing flight frequencies on select routes, continuing to evaluate future product enhancements, improving online check-in functionality, strengthening communication during operational disruptions, and enhancing airport experience touchpoints."We listen carefully to every piece of customer feedback," added Scott. "As we continue expanding our network and growing our airline, maintaining the personalized service and authentic hospitality that define BermudAir remains our highest priority."As Bermuda's flagship carrier, BermudAir continues to pioneer a new category of boutique island aviation, connecting travelers to Bermuda and an expanding Caribbean network including Anguilla, Belize, and Turks and Caicos, through a travel experience inspired by the warmth, elegance, and hospitality of island life.All flights will be operated on comfortable Embraer E190 aircraft, offering passengers the airline’s signature warm service and authentic island hospitality. The airline has earned a Net Promoter Score of 70%, one of the highest ratings in the airline industry.For more information or to book flights, visit www.flybermudair.com ###Media Contact:Gareth Edmondson-JonesGEJ Ink917-399-9355gejmail@gmail.comAbout BermudAirBermudAir is Bermuda's boutique airline, committed to elevating the travel experience through reliable, year-round connectivity and a uniquely Bermudian sense of hospitality. The airline operates a fleet of Embraer E190 aircraft in a two-class configuration - with no middle seats - designed for comfort, performance, and the markets BermudAir serves.From its Hamilton, Bermuda hub, BermudAir connects to U.S. East Coast gateways including New York's Westchester County Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, Boston Logan International Airport, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Raleigh-Durham International Airport, Orlando Sanford International Airport, Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport, and St Petersburg–Clearwater International Airport. Canadian service connects Bermuda to Toronto Pearson International Airport, Montréal–Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, and Halifax Stanfield International Airport. Across the Caribbean, BermudAir serves Anguilla, Turks and Caicos, Grand Cayman, and Belize - forming a multi-island network that connects some of the region's most sought-after premium leisure destinations.Since launching commercial operations in 2023, BermudAir has become a meaningful contributor to Bermuda's economy, supporting more than 1,100 jobs and delivering approximately $149 million in total economic impact in its most recent financial year. The airline has earned a Net Promoter Score above 70 - among the highest in the aviation sector - reflecting its commitment to thoughtful service, modern aircraft, and authentic island hospitality. For more information about BermudAir, BermudAir Holidays packages, group and corporate travel, charters, and career opportunities, visit www.flybermudair.com

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