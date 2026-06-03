Gov. Reynolds acts on final bills of 2026 legislative session

Today, Governor Kim Reynolds took final action on the remaining legislation passed during the 2026 legislative session.

Governor Reynolds signed the following bills into law:

SF 469: A bill for an act creating an emeritus license to practice medicine and surgery or osteopathic medicine and surgery.

SF 473: A bill for an act relating to certain sincerely held religious or moral beliefs of certain entities for purposes of child foster care and adoption.

SF 512: A bill for an act relating to statutes of limitations in civil actions.

SF 563: A bill for an act relating to the licensure of crematory operators and funeral establishments, and making penalties applicable.

SF 629: A bill for an act providing for an expedited filing service for filers of business documents administered by the secretary of state, and providing fees.

SF 654: A bill for an act relating to wildlife, including the treatment of beaver dams, identification for traps, snares, and tree stands, maximum fur dealer license fees, and deer depredation, and making penalties applicable.

SF 2039: A bill for an act providing for intervention by members of the general assembly in proceedings for judicial review of agency action under the Iowa administrative procedure Act.

SF 2168: A bill for an act relating to workforce matters including apprenticeships and other career training, unemployment insurance, and membership of the state workforce development board, making appropriations, and including effective date provisions.

SF 2218: A bill for an act relating to state regulatory compliance and eligibility requirements, including by modifying provisions related to the verification of the identity and employment eligibility of individuals by the board of educational examiners, school districts, accredited nonpublic schools, charter schools, and innovation zone schools; the provision of a false social security number to an employer, prospective employer, or a potential employee; qualifications for employment, professional licensure, voter registration, and bail; making penalties applicable; and including applicability provisions.

SF 2220: A bill for an act relating to education, including by modifying provisions related to the Iowa statewide assessment of student progress and programs for gifted and talented children, and by requiring school districts to develop an advanced mathematics pathway and implement procedures for subject acceleration and whole-grade acceleration, and including applicability provisions.

SF 2378: A bill for an act relating to the ability of property owners to protest proposed changes in zoning districts.

SF 2422: A bill for an act relating to public assistance programs under the purview of the department of health and human services, including the supplemental nutrition assistance program, Medicaid, and the Iowa health and wellness plan, and including effective date provisions.

SF 2471: A bill for an act relating to fees for lifetime fur harvester licenses.

SF 2488: A bill for an act relating to early childhood and family services, including the creation of an early childhood and family services system, making appropriations, convening an early childhood Iowa interim study committee, and including applicability, retroactive applicability, and effective date provisions.

SF 2497: A bill for an act providing for an assignment of assets for the benefit of creditors, exempting the related tax on the transfer of real estate, and including effective date provisions.

HF 990: A bill for an act relating to the issuance of medical cannabidiol registration cards and licensure of medical cannabidiol dispensaries.

HF 992: A bill for an act relating to the fee for duplicates or other evidence of interstate fuel use tax permits or licenses.

HF 1023: A bill for an act relating to benefits and contributions for members of the Iowa public employees’ retirement system who are employed in a protection occupation.

HF 1028: A bill for an act relating to matters under the purview of the department of management, and including effective date and applicability provisions.

HF 2199: A bill for an act relating to level II law enforcement academy training programs.

HF 2200: A bill for an act relating to activities in the administration of alcoholic beverage control by the department of revenue, and including effective date provisions.

HF 2230: A bill for an act relating to teacher education and licensing, including by modifying provisions related to practitioner preparation programs and licenses issued by the board of educational examiners.

HF 2254: A bill for an act relating to the prohibition of noncompete clauses in certain employment contracts entered into by the university of Iowa hospitals and clinics, and including effective date provisions.

HF 2493: A bill for an act relating to the statewide preschool program by modifying provisions relating to eligibility, funding, and compulsory attendance and including applicability provisions.

HF 2498: A bill for an act enacting the interstate podiatric medical licensure compact.

HF 2531: A bill for an act relating to interests in minerals owned by counties and cities, and including effective date provisions.

HF 2591: A bill for an act relating to open enrollment, student transfers, and interscholastic athletic eligibility requirements, and including effective date provisions.

HF 2601: A bill for an act relating to campaign finance, including participation in ballot issue campaigns by foreign nationals and investigations of election misconduct, and making penalties applicable.

HF 2602: A bill for an act relating to the licensure of massage establishments, and making penalties applicable.

HF 2610: A bill for an act relating to education programs and systems, including career and technical education expenditures and definitions, statewide lower division general education framework and common course numbering systems, and the implementation of a statewide corequisite model in Iowa community colleges.

HF 2617: A bill for an act relating to abandoned vehicles.

HF 2670: A bill for an act relating to education, including by modifying provisions related to summative testing in schools and the educational program provided to students enrolled in kindergarten through grade twelve, and including applicability provisions.

HF 2694: A bill for an act relating to the regulation of certain places and activities by the governor.

HF 2695: A bill for an act relating to the application of foreign law and limiting changes in venue of civil actions, and including applicability provisions.

HF 2711: A bill for an act relating to state policies and programs with race or gender requirements.

HF 2724: A bill for an act requiring the board of educational examiners to establish additional endorsements and authorizations.

HF 2756: A bill for an act relating to licensing of service companies, motor vehicle service contracts, and residential service contracts, and providing civil penalties and including effective date provisions.

HF 2765: A bill for an act providing for the regulation of mining, making penalties applicable, and including effective date provisions.

HF 2781: A bill for an act relating to allocations of moneys from the juvenile detention home fund.

HF 2797: A bill for an act relating to the peace officer, public safety, and emergency personnel bill of rights, and providing fees.

HF 2799: A bill for an act relating to matters under the purview of the economic development authority, the utilities commission, and the department of education, including creation of the headquarters expansion and development for growth and employment program, and the business incentives for growth program training fund; repeal of the new jobs tax credit program; the major economic growth attraction program; load forecasting and analysis of electric transmission system expansion plans; creation of the electric transmission system expansion planning and analysis and load forecasting fund; the industrial new jobs training program; and establishing the new jobs training program interim study committee; and including effective date provisions.

Governor Reynolds signed the following appropriations bills into law:

SF 2478: A bill for an act relating to transportation and other infrastructure-related appropriations to the department of transportation, including allocation and use of moneys from the road use tax fund and the primary road fund.

HF 2768: A bill for an act relating to and making appropriations for state government administration and regulation, including the department of administrative services, auditor of state, ethics and campaign disclosure board, offices of governor and lieutenant governor, department of inspections, appeals, and licensing, department of insurance and financial services, department of management, Iowa public employees’ retirement system, public information board, department of revenue, secretary of state, treasurer of state, and utilities commission.

HF 2769: A bill for an act relating to and making appropriations to the judicial branch.

HF 2770: A bill for an act relating to and making appropriations to the justice system, providing fees, and including applicability provisions.

HF 2772: A bill for an act relating to and making appropriations for the economic development of the state, including to the economic development authority, Iowa finance authority, department of workforce development, and state board of regents and certain regents institutions, and codifying the housing renewal program.

Governor Reynolds line-item vetoed specific provisions from the following appropriations bills:

SF 2484: A bill for an act relating to and making appropriations from the rebuild Iowa infrastructure fund, technology reinvestment fund, and renewable fuel infrastructure fund, providing for related matters including financial assistance eligibility for regional sports authority districts, department of health and human services information technology systems, the railway tracks overpass and underpass fund, and eligibility for entities to receive financial assistance from both the Iowa major events and tourism fund and the sports tourism infrastructure program, and including effective date provisions. You can read the governor’s veto message here.

HF 2782: A bill for an act relating to and making appropriations to the department of veterans affairs and the department of health and human services, including aging and disability services, behavioral health, public health, and community access and eligibility; the medical assistance program, state supplementary assistance, Hawki, and other health-related programs; family well-being and protection; state-operated specialty care; administration and compliance; transfers, cash flow, and nonreversions; report on nonreversion of moneys; more options for maternal support program; reimbursement rates review; mental diseases exclusion waiver; full-time equivalent dashboard; comprehensive family support program; federal community mental health services block grant; behavioral health expenditure report; opioid settlement fund; emergency rules; graduate medical education; and special population nursing facilities; and including effective date and retroactive applicability provisions. You can read the governor’s veto message here.

HF 2783: A bill for an act relating to and making appropriations to the education system, including the funding and operation of the department for the blind, department of education, state board of regents, department of workforce development, and Iowa special education council. You can read the governor’s veto message here.

HF 2800: A bill for an act relating to state and local government and finances, including by making, modifying, limiting, or reducing appropriations, distributions, or transfers, authorizing expenditure of unappropriated moneys in special funds, making corrections, and providing for properly related matters including the national electrical code, local civil rights laws, political party state central committees, noxious weeds, nonresident deer hunting licenses, proprietary treatment systems, poultry associations, tax credits, alternative nicotine and vapor products, public assistance programs, judicial branch and county attorney salaries, civil litigation abuse, human trafficking, federal grants and loans notifications, quarterly payments to area education agencies, civic proficiency in higher education, charter schools under the Iowa public employees’ retirement system, school district incentives, extracurricular interscholastic eligibility, and levy increases, and including effective date, applicability, and retroactive applicability provisions. You can read the governor’s veto message here.

Governor Reynolds vetoed the following bills:

SF 2207: A bill for an act relating to the submission of proposed legislation by the governor and state departments and agencies. You can read the governor’s veto message here.

SF 2299: A bill for an act relating to the district-to-community college sharing or concurrent enrollment program. You can read the governor’s veto message here.

SF 2320: A bill for an act modifying provisions related to the district-to-community college sharing or concurrent enrollment program. You can read the governor’s veto message here.

SF 2453: A bill for an act providing for investment by regents institutions in certified innovation funds and including effective date provisions. You can read the governor’s veto message here.