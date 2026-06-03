BermudAir Announces Major Expansion to Turks and Caicos, Belize, Anguilla, Bermuda and Guatemala City

BermudAir is expanding across the Caribbean

New Winter Routes from the US and Canada are on Sale Friday

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BermudAir , the leading premium leisure carrier to Bermuda and the Caribbean, today announced it will add Belize, Turks and Caicos , and Guatemala City to its route network this winter and expand returning service to Anguilla this winter. Flights will go on sale on Friday.The airline will inaugurate six new routes to Turks and Caicos, with service from Newark (EWR), Boston (BOS), Baltimore-Washington (BWI), Raleigh-Durham (RDU), Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and St Petersburg/Tampa (PIE), and five new routes to Belize, from Boston (BOS), Raleigh-Durham (RDU), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Orlando (SFB), and St Petersburg/Tampa (PIE), starting in December*.BermudAir is returning seasonal service to Anguilla from Newark, Boston and Baltimore-Washington, with additional direct service from Newark and Baltimore-Washington, and new service from both Toronto and the St Petersburg-Clearwater/Tampa Bay area. Also, nonstop service will be re-introduced from Fort Lauderdale to Bermuda, plus new direct service from Boston to Guatemala City.BermudAir will offer the only nonstop service to Turks and Caicos from Raleigh-Durham, Fort Lauderdale and St Petersburg/Tampa, and also the only nonstop service to Belize from Boston, Raleigh-Durham, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and St Petersburg/Tampa.The airline is adding direct service to Anguilla from Newark and Baltimore-Washington, continuing on from Turks and Caicos with no change of aircraft, which will complement its nonstop flights this winter, bringing service to three weekly flights from Newark, and twice-weekly from Boston and Baltimore-Washington. Toronto service will connect through Turks and Caicos.The new service to Turks and Caicos, Belize, Anguilla and Guatemala City will complement BermudAir’s existing service to Hamilton, Bermuda from New York’s Westchester County, Newark, Boston, Baltimore-Washington, and Orlando.Expanded Winter SeasonNewark- Weekly nonstop (Saturdays) and one weekly direct service (Thursdays) to Turks and Caicos, from December 19 through April 29, 2027;- Two nonstop (Mondays and Fridays) and one direct service (Saturdays) weekly to Anguilla, from December 18 through May 3, 2027; and- Up to three nonstop flights weekly to Bermuda, from October 25 through May 2, 2027.Westchester County- Three nonstop flights weekly to Bermuda (Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays), from October 25 through May 4, 2027.Boston- Twice-weekly nonstop (Mondays and Fridays) to Anguilla, from December 18 through May 3, 2027;- Weekly service to Turks and Caicos (Saturdays), from December 19 through May 1, 2027;- Twice-weekly nonstop flights to Belize (Wednesdays and Saturdays), from December 19 through May 1, 2027;- Twice-weekly direct service to Guatemala City (Wednesdays and Saturdays), from December 19 through May 1, 2027; and- Up to five nonstop flights weekly to Bermuda, from October 25 through May 3, 2027.Baltimore-Washington- Twice-weekly nonstop service to Anguilla, one nonstop (Mondays) and one direct (Thursdays), from December 21 through May 3, 2027;- Weekly nonstop service to Turks and Caicos (Thursdays), from December 24 through April 29, 2027; and- Weekly service to Bermuda, from October 26 through May 3, 2027.Raleigh-Durham- Twice-weekly nonstop service to Turks and Caicos (Thursdays and Sundays), from December 20 through May 2, 2027; and- Twice-weekly nonstop service to Belize (Thursdays and Sundays), from December 20 through May 2, 2027.Fort Lauderdale- Thrice-weekly service to Turks and Caicos (Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays), from October 26 through May 3, 2027;- Thrice-weekly service to Belize; and- Weekly nonstop service to Bermuda (Sundays), from December 20 through March 14, 2027.Orlando-Sanford- Up to two flights weekly to Belize (Mondays and Thursdays), from December 21 through May 3, 2027; and- Up to two flights weekly to Bermuda, from October 31 through May 2, 2027.St Petersburg/Tampa- Twice-weekly nonstop service to Turks and Caicos (Mondays and Thursdays), from December 21 through May 3, 2027;- Twice-weekly nonstop service to Belize (Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays), from December 20 through May 2, 2027; and- Weekly direct service to Anguilla (Thursdays), from December 24 through May 2, 2027.Toronto- Weekly nonstop service to Turks and Caicos (Saturdays), from December 19 through May 1, 2027; and- Connecting service to Anguilla (Saturdays), from December 19 through May 1, 2027.BermudAir will move its operations from Orlando International Airport (MCO) this winter to Sanford Orlando Airport (SFB).“We’re thrilled to continue expanding our Caribbean network as the premium leisure carrier from North America,” said Adam Scott, Founder and CEO of BermudAir. “Our customers are ranking us with industry-leading satisfaction scores. Together with Bermuda, we now connect U.S. travelers to some of the region’s most exceptional and sought-after island destinations.”The airline earned a Net Promoter Score of 78.9 in May, one of the highest ratings in the airline industry. All flights will be operated on comfortable Embraer E190 aircraft, offering passengers the airline’s signature warm service and authentic island hospitality.For more information or to book flights, visit www.flybermudair.com ###*Flights are subject to Government approval. Service to Belize will be operated under fifth freedom operations with flights originating in Bermuda or Turks and Caicos.About BermudAirBermudAir is Bermuda's boutique airline, operating a fleet of Embraer E190 aircraft in a two-class, no-middle-seat configuration. Since launching in 2023, the airline has built a multi-island network connecting Bermuda, Anguilla, Turks and Caicos, Grand Cayman, and Belize, with year-round service to U.S. East Coast gateways and Canada. BermudAir delivers approximately $149 million in annual economic impact to Bermuda, supports more than 1,100 jobs, and holds a Net Promoter Score above 70 — among the highest in the aviation sector — reflecting its commitment to thoughtful service, modern aircraft, and authentic Bermudian hospitality. For more information, visit www.flybermudair.com

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