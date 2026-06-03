Health Law Section recognizes rising leaders with 2026 Top 10 Under 40 Awards

'The individuals recognized through this program have shown exceptional promise and professionalism'

Michelle Missigman: 'These honorees represent an impressive group of practitioners who are demonstrating excellence early in their careers while investing in the future of our profession.'

The Florida Bar Health Law Section has selected 10 attorneys as recipients of its 2026 Top 10 Under 40 Award, recognizing emerging leaders who have distinguished themselves through professional achievement, service, and contributions to Florida's Health Law community.

Now in its second year, the Top 10 Under 40 program highlights attorneys who are building notable careers while helping advance the practice of health law across the state, according to the section. Honorees are selected based on their professional accomplishments, commitment to community service, and involvement in the Health Law Section, and broader legal profession.

The 2026 Top 10 Under 40 honorees are:

Danica Sun, Cleveland Clinic, Weston

Danielle Gordet, Novant Health, Miami

David Allen, GrayRobinson P.A., Miami

Elizabeth Scarola, Epstein Becker & Green P.C., Tampa

Jamie Gelfman, McDermott Will & Schulte, Miami

Kevin Wolkenfeld, Memorial Healthcare System, Ft. Lauderdale

Kristen Dobson, Florida Hospital Association, Tallahassee

Nathaniel Gardner, Holland & Knight, Tampa

Rebecca Siviglia, American Oncology Network, Ft. Myers

Tom Stephenson, Lydecker Diaz, Orlando

According to Health Law Section Young Lawyers Committee Chair Michelle Missigman, who practices with Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer in Orlando, the award celebrates attorneys who are already making a meaningful impact on the profession.

"These honorees represent an impressive group of practitioners who are demonstrating excellence early in their careers while investing in the future of our profession," Missigman said. "Through their leadership, dedication, and commitment to service, they are helping strengthen the health law community and setting an example for the attorneys who will follow them."

Rupasri S. “Rupa” Lloyd

The 2025–2026 Health Law Section chair, Rupa Sikdar Lloyd, with GrayRobinson in Gainesville, said the award reflects the section's commitment to recognizing and encouraging the next generation of health law leaders.

"The individuals recognized through this program have shown exceptional promise and professionalism,” Lloyd said. “We are proud to celebrate their accomplishments and the positive influence they are having on both the legal profession and the communities they serve."

Award recipients will be recognized during a formal presentation at the Health Law Section Executive Council meeting during The Florida Bar Convention this month in Orlando.

Eligibility requirements for the award include being a Health Law Section member in good standing with The Florida Bar and being under the age of 40 at the time of nomination.

To learn more about the Health Law Section and its programs, visit flabarhls.org.