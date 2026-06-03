A Card Game Where Losing Money Wins — Trash Traders Launches on Kickstarter
Ruggiez's debut title flips the rules of every trading game ever made — in Trash Traders, losing money is the only winning move.
built around a single rule that flips every trading game on its head:
the player with the least money wins.
The game is designed for 2–4 players (5–6 with expansion packs) and
plays in 15–30 minutes. Players buy and sell a fictional coin as the
price shifts throughout the game. Hidden somewhere in the second half
of the deck is a single card called the Rug Pull. When someone draws
it, the game ends immediately. Every player reveals what they're
holding, and players with Stop Loss coins are forced to sell. The
player with the least cash wins.
The mechanics are built around trading culture without requiring any
knowledge of it. Cards named FUD, HODL, Gas Fees, Chart Analysis, and
Server Down are all playable actions that disrupt or sink a rival's
position. A Swap card lets any player exchange their entire cash pile
with someone else's. The Rug Pull ends everything without warning.
"Most people have bought high and sold low at some point — we just
made a party game out of it," said the creator of Ruggiez. "Every
card name comes from something real. We reversed the win condition
and somehow it became the funniest thing at the table."
The campaign has attracted backers from the United States, Canada,
Australia, Europe, and Southeast Asia. Early supporters and certain tier backers
receive a Trader ID; a founding member number that doubles as a souvenir and grants
early access to what comes next from Ruggiez.
Three expansion packs are planned following the campaign: Full House
(adding support for 5–6 players), Market Madness (higher volatility
gameplay), and Diamond Hands (a standalone mode with its own twist on
the formula). Ruggiez has also announced a second game already in
development, continuing the studio's focus on internet culture and
financial satire.
Trash Traders requires no prior knowledge of finance, crypto, or
trading. At playtest events, players unfamiliar with trading culture
picked it up within minutes, and players who recognized the inside
jokes didn't want to stop playing.
The Kickstarter campaign runs through June 24, 2026. Backer tiers
begin at $25 for the base game.
About Ruggiez
Ruggiez is a games and entertainment brand making party games about
internet culture. Its first release, Trash Traders, is for anyone who
has ever made a bad trade — which, by most accounts, is everyone.
Creator
Ruggiez
hello.ruggiez@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
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YouTube
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Trash Traders - Intro
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