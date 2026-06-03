A Card Game Where Losing Money Wins — Trash Traders Launches on Kickstarter

Trash Traders - A card game where losing money wins How it works People playing Trash Traders

Ruggiez's debut title flips the rules of every trading game ever made — in Trash Traders, losing money is the only winning move.

Most games ask you to get rich. This one asks you to have the least money” — Creator, Ruggiez

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ruggiez has launched Trash Traders on Kickstarter, a party card gamebuilt around a single rule that flips every trading game on its head:the player with the least money wins.The game is designed for 2–4 players (5–6 with expansion packs) andplays in 15–30 minutes. Players buy and sell a fictional coin as theprice shifts throughout the game. Hidden somewhere in the second halfof the deck is a single card called the Rug Pull. When someone drawsit, the game ends immediately. Every player reveals what they'reholding, and players with Stop Loss coins are forced to sell. Theplayer with the least cash wins.The mechanics are built around trading culture without requiring anyknowledge of it. Cards named FUD, HODL, Gas Fees, Chart Analysis, andServer Down are all playable actions that disrupt or sink a rival'sposition. A Swap card lets any player exchange their entire cash pilewith someone else's. The Rug Pull ends everything without warning."Most people have bought high and sold low at some point — we justmade a party game out of it," said the creator of Ruggiez. "Everycard name comes from something real. We reversed the win conditionand somehow it became the funniest thing at the table."The campaign has attracted backers from the United States, Canada,Australia, Europe, and Southeast Asia. Early supporters and certain tier backersreceive a Trader ID; a founding member number that doubles as a souvenir and grantsearly access to what comes next from Ruggiez.Three expansion packs are planned following the campaign: Full House(adding support for 5–6 players), Market Madness (higher volatilitygameplay), and Diamond Hands (a standalone mode with its own twist onthe formula). Ruggiez has also announced a second game already indevelopment, continuing the studio's focus on internet culture andfinancial satire.Trash Traders requires no prior knowledge of finance, crypto, ortrading. At playtest events, players unfamiliar with trading culturepicked it up within minutes, and players who recognized the insidejokes didn't want to stop playing.The Kickstarter campaign runs through June 24, 2026. Backer tiersbegin at $25 for the base game.About RuggiezRuggiez is a games and entertainment brand making party games aboutinternet culture. Its first release, Trash Traders, is for anyone whohas ever made a bad trade — which, by most accounts, is everyone.

Trash Traders - Intro

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.