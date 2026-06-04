88% of High Achievers Say Success Made Them Lonelier, New CEREVITY Report Finds

The 2026 Loneliness of Success Report from CEREVITY finds that across founders, attorneys, physicians, athletes, and academics, success increases isolation.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Success is supposed to open doors. According to a new report from CEREVITY, a nationwide private-pay concierge therapy network for high-achieving professionals, it often closes them. Drawing on intake data from 1,243 high-achieving clients, the ﬁrm's 2026 Loneliness of Success Report ﬁnds that 88% say reaching the top of their profession left them lonelier than before they got there.The pattern held across every group studied, from Series C founders to equity partners to senior physicians to principal musicians, landing in a narrow 84% to 92% band regardless of ﬁeld. Founders and CEOs reported the highest rate at 92%, followed by elite athletes and performers at 91%, partner-level attorneys at 89%, senior physicians at 85%, and tenured academics at 84%. The takeaway: loneliness at the top is not a personality ﬂaw. It is the structural cost of the climb itself, a deﬁning and underdiscussed dimension of executive mental health and founder mental health alike.The report names three mechanisms behind the effect. The Ascent Asymmetry, where the pool of genuine peers shrinks faster than new relationships can replace it. The Audience Default, where nearly every interaction carries an implicit evaluation. And the Identity-Foreclosure Loop, where a narrowing professional self crowds out everything that once made connection easy. The stakes are not abstract: the U.S. Surgeon General classiﬁes social disconnection as a mortality risk comparable to smoking 15 cigarettes a day."Loneliness, in this population, is not the absence of relationships. It is the absence of relationships that permit non-performative contact."- Lucia Hernandez, PhD · report author and licensed psychologist in the CEREVITY networkThe report also explains why conventional care misses the problem. Generalist treatment often pathologizes the experience as ordinary depression or anxiety, missing the relational architecture that produced it, and standard weekly cadences rarely ﬁt the operating tempo of elite professional life. CEREVITY's clinical approach instead centers on conﬁdentiality-ﬁrst, specialized therapy for high achievers, restoring the relational repertoire that ascent compressed without asking the achiever to step back from achievement.The full report details the four populations most affected, the health and performance costs of ignoring the pattern, and the evidence-based approaches that address it.Read the full report: https://cerevity.com/88-of-high-achievers-say-success-made-them-lonelier/ ABOUT CEREVITYCEREVITY is a nationwide private-pay concierge therapy network of independent licensed clinicians specializing in mental health care for high-achieving professionals, including founders, executives, physicians, attorneys, elite performers, and academics. The network provides conﬁdential, specialized online therapy with sessions available in 50-minute, 90-minute, and 3-hour formats. To learn more about concierge therapy for high achievers, visit www.cerevity.com or call (562) 295-6650.

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