Planning to upgrade key transport link completed

3 June 2026 Kerry Vincent, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport

The Ridgley Highway Corridor Strategy has been released today, identifying a range of priority improvements which will improve safety and efficiency on this key transport route.

The highway is a key transport link between Tasmania’s North West and West Coast, connecting Burnie and the Murchison Highway, which is vital for mining, forestry and tourism.

The Corridor Strategy identified a crash record concentrated along the bends between Highclere and Hampshire as well as incidents at the Mount Street intersection near Burnie. Narrow road cross sections, deteriorating road conditions and lack of separation between opposing traffic were identified as key challenges to address.

Based on the findings, improvement opportunities include:

passing opportunities including several climbing lanes to improve travel time reliability and safe overtaking opportunities;

intersection improvements including left and right turn treatments for turning vehicles, particularly larger vehicles;

improved connectivity for cyclists and pedestrians;

improving the ability for heavy vehicles to operate safely along the corridor;

road widening and realigning to improve turning and sight distances; and

safety barriers in targeted locations.

Several low-cost improvement opportunities have also been identified including improved signage and line marking.

The Australian Government has committed $27.2 million to upgrade the highway in partnership with the Tasmanian Government. Priority projects identified through the strategy will be designed and delivered in stages.

For further information click here.

Quotes attributable to Federal Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister Catherine King:

“By identifying priorities for this essential corridor, the Australian Government is ensuring that our investment targets safety and efficiency improvements for the state’s northwest and west coast communities.

“We invest in corridors in this way to consider the feedback of Tasmanians and deliver staged upgrades to high-risk areas, delivering a safer, smoother driving experience."

Quotes attributable to Tasmanian Infrastructure and Transport Minister Kerry Vincent:

“The vision for the Ridgley Highway over the next 20 years, is to provide a safe, reliable, and consistent road environment for all road users.

“This corridor supports the movement of freight, and we are committed to delivering infrastructure projects which improve freight access, productivity and safety outcomes in Tasmania.”

Quotes attributable to Member for Braddon Anne Urquhart:

“This investment will improve productivity and safety in Tasmania’s economic engine room in the North West and West Coast. This is good for our communities and our economy.

“The Ridgley Highway Corridor Strategy gives us a blueprint for future infrastructure investment that will improve comfort and safety for road users and ensure critical agricultural, forestry and mining freight moves more safely and efficiently across the State.”