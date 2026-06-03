Multi-School Organisations expand North in 2027

3 June 2026 Jo Palmer, Minister for Education

The Tasmanian Government is continuing to strengthen support for schools and improve student outcomes, with the next stage of our nation-leading Multi-School Organisation (MSO) trial.

Minister for Education, Jo Palmer, said the Government is implementing evidence-based reform to lift outcomes for students in every school.

“Every child in Tasmania deserves the very best start in life and learning, and that is what this work is all about,” Minister Palmer said.

“Multi-School Organisations unite families of schools under one leadership team, allowing schools to share resources and strengthen teaching practice by learning from each other.

"Operational matters such as HR and finance are centralised freeing up principals and teachers to focus on what they do best - supporting student learning and wellbeing.”

Our first MSO commenced in term 1, 2026 with New Town Primary, Moonah Primary and Risdon Vale Primary coming together to lead the way.

“These three schools have been at the forefront of this reform, helping us test and shape a model that better supports teachers and students,” Minister Palmer said.

Following an Expression of Interest and shortlisting process, the Government is ready to move into the next phase.

“I’m pleased to announce Hobart City High School will join MSO1 next year. Our second MSO will be established in 2027 in the north of the State with details on the successful schools to be announced in coming weeks,” Minister Palmer said.

A third MSO will follow in 2028, with further work to be done later this year to identify schools.

“We are taking a careful and considered approach to ensure this reform delivers improved student outcomes,” Minister Palmer said.

“This allows us to listen, learn and refine the model as we go, ensuring it works for our teachers, our principals and most importantly, our young people.

“It also reflects what we’ve heard from school leaders, that longer lead in time is important for school planning and existing school improvement activity.”

The five-year adaptive trial is being delivered in partnership with independent not-for-profit organisation McKinnon, alongside expert input from the Grattan Institute.

The trial will be independently evaluated and continuously refined over time.

“This is about ensuring teachers have more time to focus on student learning and lifting outcomes,” Minister Palmer said.