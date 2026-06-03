Energy leader Matthew Groom appointed to Marinus Link Board

3 June 2026 Nick Duigan, Minister for Energy and Renewables

The Tasmanian Government is continuing to ensure strong leadership and governance of nation-critical energy infrastructure with the appointment of Matthew Groom as a Director of Marinus Link Pty Ltd.

Minister for Energy and Renewables, Nick Duigan, made the announcement at today’s Energy Development Conference in Devonport.

“Our Government is committed to delivering major energy infrastructure that supports jobs, investment and long-term economic growth, which is exactly what Mr Groom’s appointment will help achieve,” Minister Duigan said.

“Based in Tasmania, Mr Groom’s career has been long and distinguished. Importantly, his appointment ensures we have a Tasmanian at the table as Project Marinus moves into its construction phase.

“Mr Groom brings significant legal, corporate, governance and energy sector experience to the Board, including direct experience in renewable energy project development through his previous role as General Counsel of Roaring 40s, Hydro Tasmania’s former renewable energy development business.

“He has also served as Tasmania’s Minister for Energy and is a current Non-Executive Director of TasRail.

“Earlier in his career, Mr Groom worked as a mergers and acquisitions lawyer with top-tier Australian law firms, further strengthening his commercial acumen.

“Significantly, he has a detailed understanding of Project Marinus and the critical role it will play in unlocking Tasmania’s renewable energy potential and delivering long-term economic benefits for our State.

“Marinus Link will enhance energy security, support investment in renewable generation, and create jobs right across Tasmania.”

Minister Duigan acknowledged the contribution of outgoing Director Kevin Kehl.

“I would like to thank Mr Kehl for his dedicated service since the early stages of the project, including when Marinus Link was part of TasNetworks,” Minister Duigan said.

“Mr Kehl has played an integral role in guiding the project through its formative years and significant milestones, and he will continue to do so through TasNetworks’ delivery of the North West Transmission Developments.”

Marinus Link is set to begin construction later this year, and is already driving meaningful employment, supply chain and economic opportunities across North West Tasmania.