New Bass Highway upgrades to start between Wynyard and Marrawah

3 June 2026 Kerry Vincent, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport

Key parts of the Bass Highway are being made safer and more efficient, with work set to start on two projects at Detention River and Flowerdale in Tasmania’s northwest.

The projects include a new Heavy Vehicle Driver Rest Area (HVDRA) at Detention River and upgrades to the Bass Highway junctions at Preolenna Road and Ewingtons Road in Flowerdale.

At Flowerdale, the upgrades will deliver dedicated turning lanes for vehicles entering Preolenna Road and Ewingtons Road from the Bass Highway, along with improved alignment at the Preolenna Road junction. Construction is set to start on Tuesday, 26 May 2026 and is expected to be completed by January 2027.

At Detention River, the new HVDRA will provide three truck parking bays for Hellyer-bound traffic alongside the Detention River Store, supporting safer fatigue management for heavy vehicle operators. Site preparation work has begun, with construction expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

The Flowerdale upgrades are part of the Australian and Tasmanian governments’ $100 million Bass Highway – Marrawah to Wynyard Upgrade project, which is delivering safety and freight-efficiency improvements along the corridor. The Detention River work is funded as part of the Heavy Vehicle Driver Rest Area program.

A reduced speed limit and single lane closures will be in place throughout construction on both projects.

Quotes attributable to Federal Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister Catherine King:

“The Australian Government is working with the Tasmanian Government to deliver the critical upgrades the state needs to improve freight efficiency and productivity along this busy corridor.

“With works now underway, this investment will improve safety and reduce congestion, allowing drivers travelling on this stretch to get to their destinations safer and sooner.”

Quotes attributable to Tasmanian Infrastructure and Transport Minister Kerry Vincent:

“With new upgrades underway at Detention River and Flowerdale, we continue to make progress under the Bass Highway, Marrawah to Wynyard Upgrade project, which is delivering improved safety and freight efficiency on a key freight and tourism route.

“The new Heavy Vehicle Driver Rest Area at Detention River will provide three new truck parking bays for Tasmania’s freight operators to rest, recharge and check their loads, which will contribute to safer and more reliable freight movements across the region.

“Junction upgrades in Flowerdale will improve safety for all road users and ensure the Bass Highway continues to meet the needs of local communities and those who travel the route each day.

“With 11 projects complete under the program to date, we look forward to making continued improvements to safety and travel time reliability throughout the region.”

Quotes attributable to Member for Braddon Anne Urquhart:

“The Albanese Labor Government’s continuing commitment to the Bass Highway is improving road user safety and freight capacity and efficiency.

“It’s investment that is critical for regional communities like ours, keeping people safe and making sure our businesses and employers are supported to keep our economy strong.”