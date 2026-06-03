Second roundtable on the long-term future of the West Coast Wilderness Railway

3 June 2026 Kerry Vincent, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Jane Howlett, Minister for Tourism, Hospitality and Events

The Tasmanian Government will host a second industry roundtable in August to progress a shared long-term vision for the West Coast Wilderness Railway, building on strong momentum following the 2026-27 State Budget.

The roundtable was rescheduled to August to capture the investment made through the 2026-27 Budget.

The roundtable will again bring together key industry, tourism, and business leaders alongside local, state and federal representation to focus on practical next steps to secure the railway’s future and maximise its value to the West Coast region.

Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Kerry Vincent, said the roundtable was an important next step following the government’s recent investment in the railway.

“The West Coast Wilderness Railway is not just a tourism icon - it is a vital part of the West Coast’s identity and economic future,” Minister Vincent said.

“The 2026-27 Budget delivered a total investment of $36.8 million to set the railway up for a long-term future.

“This roundtable is about ensuring we maximise the impact of that investment - working closely with industry to identify priorities, strengthen partnerships and set out a clear pathway forward.”

The roundtable will also continue work on an economic assessment of the value of the railway to the West Coast region, focusing on its role in attracting visitors, supporting local businesses and regional jobs.

Minister for Tourism, Hospitality and Events, Jane Howlett, said the West Coast Wilderness Railway was one of Tasmania’s most unique and compelling visitor experiences.

“The upcoming roundtable will help ensure the railway continues to grow as a high‑quality, world‑class experience, supported by the Government’s recent Budget investment,” Minister Howlett said.

More than 217,000 interstate and international visitors travelled to the West Coast last year, with one in four experiencing the Railway as part of their trip.

The Tasmanian Government will continue to work closely with stakeholders as it progresses planning and investment for the West Coast Wilderness Railway.