Strengthening Tasmania’s approach to road safety

3 June 2026 Kerry Vincent, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport

A new Tasmanian road safety strategy is being developed to guide the future action needed to help reduce road trauma.

Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Kerry Vincent, said the new strategy will deliver a renewed approach for improving safety outcomes across Tasmania’s road network.

“Road safety is one of the most important responsibilities we share as a community,” Minister Vincent said.

“We’ve made important improvements over recent years, but too many Tasmanians are still being killed or seriously injured on our roads.

“That tells us we need to review our approach and focus our efforts where they will make the greatest difference.”

The new strategy will draw on lessons learned from the current Towards Zero Tasmanian Road Safety Strategy 2017-2026, consider global and national innovations in best-practice, and will respond to local needs.

“Our road network is busier than it was a decade ago, and the way people travel continues to evolve,” Minister Vincent said.

“That means we need a Strategy that reflects today’s realities, positions us for the future, and is flexible to future innovations that can help us best reduce trauma.”

The Tasmanian Government is working closely with the Road Safety Advisory Council, as well as independent experts, to undertake in-depth analysis of crash data and trends to guide the development of a new strategy that works for Tasmania.

“This work will ensure our strategic efforts are targeted and effective, whether that’s investing in infrastructure, enforcement, vehicle safety, or addressing the behaviours that contribute to serious crashes,” Minister Vincent said.

“Importantly, we know that local knowledge and lived experience are critical to getting this right.

“In the months ahead, we’ll be inviting input from communities, stakeholders and road users across the state.

“Our priority is simple - to keep Tasmanians safe and ensure more people traveling on our roads get home safe.”

Further information about the development of Tasmania’s next road safety strategy, including consultation opportunities, is available here.