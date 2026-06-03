Building a better State Road Network

3 June 2026 Kerry Vincent, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport

A bumper annual roadwork season has seen significant maintenance and capacity upgrades delivered across the State this summer.

Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Kerry Vincent, said he was pleased with the success of this year’s program.

“We have delivered significant milestones on our roads this past summer,” Minister Vincent said.

“Our annual resurfacing and linemarking programs are nearing completion, with over 85 sites and more than 140 kilometres expected to be resurfaced by the end of the season, helping to keep the State Road Network well-maintained and safe.

“This includes 16.5 kilometres resurfaced on the Bass Highway, 7 kilometres on the Midland Highway, and 10.75 kilometres on the Tasman Highway.

“These works form part of the approximately $31 million invested in resurfacing and linemarking roads this season, within the broader $108.06 million infrastructure maintenance budget.

“We’ve also delivered road and bridge strengthening upgrades along key freight and transport routes, such as the Midland, Brooker, Huon, Lyell and Arthur Highways, all through the $100 million Freight Capacity Upgrade Program.

“Delivering programs like these helps keep Tasmania moving, supporting economic growth by improving freight efficiency, and enhancing road safety while reducing long-term maintenance costs.”

The majority of major maintenance and construction work on Tasmania’s roads takes place from late-spring through to autumn, as it requires warm and dry conditions to ensure a long-lasting result.

The Road Network Action Plan has also been released to ensure the State Road Network remains well-maintained and connected into the future.

Minster Vincent said feedback from industry and other key stakeholders played an important role in creating the plan.

“As one of Tasmania’s largest and most critical infrastructure assets, it’s essential that we have clear plans in place to keep the State Road Network well maintained,” Minister Vincent said.

“Industry and stakeholder feedback has been critical in helping us identify opportunities that will support and maximise the long-term condition and performance of our roads.

“The action plan details several short and medium-term actions, such as resurfacing key areas across the network, working with industry to strengthen workforce training and development.”

Minster Vincent said several of the plan’s actions are already progressing as part of a successful 2025-26 construction season.

The Road Network Action Plan can be viewed on the Transport website.