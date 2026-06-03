Singapore National Coffee Championship 2026 Returns to Champion Singapore’s Specialty Coffee Scene

The highly anticipated Singapore National Coffee Championship (SNCC) 2026 is co-located with SIGEP Asia

Singapore’s best coffee talents compete for the chance to represent Singapore at the World Coffee Championships across four categories.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated Singapore National Coffee Championship (SNCC) 2026 returns from 15 to 17 July 2026, bringing together the nation’s leading baristas and coffee professionals in a dynamic showcase of skill, creativity and craftsmanship. Organised by the Singapore Coffee Association (SCA), the flagship competition will be held at Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Level 1 Halls A, B & C. It is co-located with SIGEP Asia, the third Asian edition of the world’s leading Italian international artisan gelato, pastry, bakery and coffee trade show SIGEP World, alongside other F&B trade events, Specialty Food & Drinks Asia (SFDA) and Restaurant Asia.“SNCC is an important highlight within SIGEP Asia, bringing together top coffee talent alongside a wider ecosystem of F&B professionals, brands and buyers,” said Ilaria Cicero, Chief Executive Officer of IEG Asia. “This creates a unique platform where craft meets commerce, enabling meaningful industry connections while strengthening Singapore’s position as a regional hub for the coffee and café sector.”SNCC 2026 continues to serve as Singapore’s premier competitive benchmark for excellence across Singapore’s coffee and cafe industry, anchored in the highest standards of specialty coffee. More than a showcase, the championship plays a critical role in setting professional standards, elevating the barista profession, and promoting best practices in coffee preparation. It also supports the development of local talent by providing a recognised pathway for competitors to advance onto the international stage, while encouraging continuous improvement and craftsmanship across the community.“We’re proud to see the Singapore National Coffee Championship continue bringing the coffee and cafe community together each year, creating a platform for baristas and coffee professionals to refine their craft, exchange ideas, and push the industry forward. At its core, SNCC is not about defining what ‘good coffee’ is, but about creating a space for baristas, professionals, and the wider community to explore, experiment, and express their craft. Beyond the competition itself, the annual event reflects the continued growth and vibrancy of Singapore’s coffee scene, while giving local talents the opportunity to showcase their skills and creativity on both the local and international stage. This year, we continue to focus on stability and consistency as important foundations of the craft, while still encouraging individuality and expression within the coffee community,” said Victor Mah, President of the Singapore Coffee Association.Four national championships, one international pathwayThis year, a total of 67 competitors will compete across four core categories, with returning champions set to heighten the competition — including 2024 TIMEMORE Singapore National Brewers Cup (SNBrC) winner Elysia Tan, Singapore National Latte Art Championship (SLAC) 2025 champion Lee Yip Choon, and back‑to‑back 2024 and 2025 Singapore Cup Tasters Championship (SCTC) champion Tan Yi Xin.At the same time, more first-time competitors are stepping forward to hone their craft and pit themselves against returning champions and experienced competitors. The rising participation reflects a maturing and increasingly competitive coffee scene in Singapore, with a growing pool of talent pursuing coffee as a professional craft while actively benchmarking themselves against international standards.- The Singapore National Barista Championship (SNBC) challenges participants to demonstrate their technical expertise in crafting espresso-based beverages across espresso, milk and signature beverage courses. The National Champion will go on to represent Singapore at the World Barista Championship.- Focusing on the craft of manual coffee brewing, the TIMEMORE Singapore National Brewers Cup (SNBrC) highlights participants’ skills in hand-brewed coffee preparation, while emphasising brewing precision and service excellence. The Brewers Cup Champion will represent Singapore at the World Brewers Cup.- Celebrating the visual artistry of coffee, the Singapore National Latte Art Championship (SLAC) challenges competitors to use advanced milk-pouring techniques to craft intricate latte art designs. Judging criteria include symmetry, contrast, creativity and overall visual presentation. The winner will go on to compete at the World Latte Art Championship.- The Singapore Cup Tasters Championship (SCTC) is a fast‑paced test of palate accuracy and sensory skill that challenges competitors to identify subtle flavour differences across specialty coffees. The champion will represent Singapore at the World Cup Tasters Championship.Together, these competitions spotlight the breadth of talent and craftsmanship within the specialty coffee industry. As with previous editions, each national champion will go on to represent Singapore at World Coffee Championships 2027, competing alongside top coffee talents from around the world.Strong industry support/Key presenters and sponsorsSNCC 2026 is proudly supported by a diverse line-up of brands and partners across the specialty coffee and wider F&B industry. Returning as key presenter for the Singapore National Brewers Cup (SNBrC), TIMEMORE also serves as the official provider of drippers, servers, brewing equipment and filter grinders.Other key strategic partners include GFS Everpure as the Official water filtration system partner; CP Meiji as the Official dairy milk partner for SNBC and SLAC; Pastry World as the Official pastry partner; Six Four and T&Z as the Official espresso grinder and machine partners for SNBC and SLAC, respectively; Cafeva as the Official cleaning product; and Scotsman as the Official ice provider.Supporting sponsors include Hario, a renowned Japanese company specialising in the design and manufacture of quality heatproof glass, and Cafe Specialists, a Singapore-based distributor of coffee beans, machines, and accessories.Visitors can look forward to a dynamic lineup of live competition showcases featuring some of Singapore’s top coffee professionals. From precision brewing and espresso preparation to latte art and sensory tasting challenges, audiences will get an up-close look at baristas demonstrating exceptional technical skill, creativity and craftsmanship in real time. Beyond the competitions, SNCC 2026 also reflects the continued growth and vibrancy of Singapore’s specialty coffee community, bringing together industry professionals, cafés and coffee enthusiasts over a shared passion for the craft.Register your interestFor visitor registration, please visit here ###About Singapore Coffee AssociationEstablished in the 1950s, the Singapore Coffee Association (SCA) is the official trade body in Singapore, representing the country's coffee industry.With members from the entire spectrum of the coffee industry, from coffee traders, roasters, cafe owners, equipment suppliers and baristas, SCA aims to level up the coffee industry, connecting Singapore and our members to the world of coffee through internationalisation, education and more.The Singapore Coffee Association is a member of the ASEAN Coffee Federation (ACF) as well as an affiliated competition sanction body by the Specialty Coffee Association where we organise annually the Singapore National Coffee Championships (SNCC) series.About SIGEP Asia & Restaurant AsiaSIGEP Asia & Restaurant Asia is Southeast Asia’s premier tradeshow dedicated to the Foodservice, hospitality, and F&B industries. As a highly curated, industry-focused event, the show goes beyond traditional exhibitions with a proactive approach that promotes exhibitors to the industry, providing targeted visibility, tailored support, and enhanced opportunities to connect with relevant buyers, media, and key decision-makers.The event’s niche focus and intimate setting allow for deeper engagement and stronger connections with industry professionals, ensuring that products and services stand out amidst competition.About IEG AsiaFollowing the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) and the Singapore Tourism Board, IEG has established IEG Asia Pte Ltd in Singapore. This continues IEG’s development plan in Southeast Asia as an entirely owned subsidiary with acquired trade events Restaurant Asia and International Coffee & Tea Asia series, Specialty Food & Drinks Asia, Specialty Coffee & Tea Asia, Food2Go, and the Singapore International Jewelry Expo series.This extends IEG’s expansion strategy into Southeast Asia, fostering a virtuous circle that will strengthen global businesses and facilitate further expansion.For more information, visit: www.iegexpo.it

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