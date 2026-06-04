Retail CEO & International Bestselling Author Farla Efros Launches a Bold Memoir & Business Playbook to Navigate Cancer

F*ck Cancer: Commanding a Comeback When Your Body Has Turned On You

Cancer took enough. It doesn’t get to take my voice too..” — Farla Efros

TORONTO , ONTARIO, CANADA, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2023, during a high‑stakes corporate conference call, retail executive Farla Efros received an aggressive breast cancer diagnosis. Having already lost her grandmother, and sister to the disease — and now facing a more aggressive genetic variant herself — she was thrust into the very medical storm she had spent years trying to outrun.Her new international bestseller, F*ck Cancer: Commanding a Comeback When Your Body Has Turned On You , chronicles the whiplash transition from corporate powerhouse to cancer patient. The book delivers an unfiltered, unsanitized account of what happens when a life built on solving multimillion‑dollar crises collides with the ultimate personal threat.For more than three decades, Efros specialized in corporate chaos. As a prominent consultant and senior executive — including Interim CEO of True Religion Brand Jeans, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer at Office Depot, and President of HRC Retail Advisory before selling the practice to Accenture — she built an international reputation for stabilizing leadership teams and engineering high‑stakes turnarounds.“I spent my entire career fixing broken companies with clarity and speed,” says Efros. “But when the doctor called, I realized I had spent decades saving global retailers while having no playbook to save myself. I tried scheduling chemotherapy between client meetings and running spreadsheets from my hospital bed until it hit me: the system wanted a quiet, compliant patient. That’s when my inner corporate rebel took over.”Refusing to surrender her agency, Efros turned her boardroom acumen inward. She approached her recovery like a critical restructuring: tracking data, challenging assumptions, and advocating relentlessly for her own care.Now a bestseller, F*ck Cancer is not a passive illness memoir — it is an executive blueprint for survival. Rejecting the clichés of “healing journeys,” Efros brings sharp wit, dark humor, and raw honesty to every chapter. She pairs deeply personal stories — survivor’s guilt, identity collapse, and managing corporate expectations while on medical leave — with practical strategies, probing questions, and psychological frameworks designed to help readers command their own comeback.F*ck Cancer: Commanding a Comeback When Your Body Has Turned On You is available now in paperback and digital formats on Amazon and Barnes & Noble and Indigo.For more information, visit www.farlaefros.com ---About the Book:F*ck Cancer is a strategic, no‑nonsense playbook for patients, caregivers, and professionals navigating major life disruptions. Blending corporate strategy with lived experience, Efros offers a roadmap for reclaiming autonomy, trusting intuition, and rebuilding identity after profound upheaval.---About Farla Efros:Farla Efros is a retail executive, cancer survivor, and international bestselling author known for her bold leadership and unapologetic advocacy. With more than 30 years advising global retailers and leading complex turnarounds, she now uses her strategic expertise to empower survivors to reclaim agency and command their comeback.

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