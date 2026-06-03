Vurvey Labs Launches 'Populations 2.0,' Human-AI Simulations to Test the World’s Ideas

Built on trillions of human facet combinations, Vurvey Labs’ proprietary AI model challenges traditional testing methods with faster, richer insights at scale

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vurvey Labs, the AI platform simulating human behavior, today announced the launch of Populations, an AI platform that allows companies to simulate how real audiences will respond to ideas before they go to market.While most AI systems are trained on scraped or synthetic data, Populations is powered by Vurvey Labs’ proprietary People Model™, built on millions of real consumer interviews—giving companies a level of confidence that has historically been out of reach. Combined with recent advances in AI, this approach enables, for the first time, the ability to simulate how real audiences will respond at scale. This approach yields the ability to simulate how real audiences will respond at scale, and create worlds where they can test concepts even into the future.While the concept of modeling human behavior has long been a goal of the marketing industry, Vurvey is the first to deliver it in a way that is reliable for enterprise decision-making. Teams can test campaigns, messaging, and product concepts against dynamic, simulated populations and see how different groups react, adapt, and influence one another before a single dollar is spent.Vurvey Labs’ technology is uniquely positioned to disrupt an industry that has remained largely unchanged for decades. The global insights industry grew to $153 billion in 2024 and was projected to surpass $160 billion by the end of 2025, according to ESOMAR, yet still relies on outdated models of upfront discovery followed by post-hoc testing.Populations 2.0 introduces a fundamentally different approach. For the first time, companies can:• Test ideas across entire simulated audiences before making decisions• Engage directly with individual personas to explore reactions and motivations• Surface unexpected segments and perspectives beyond predefined targeting• Understand how perceptions shift over time and across different groupsVurvey Labs' vision is to move beyond static snapshots of audience feedback to a more dynamic understanding of human behavior, where companies can see not just what people think, but what drives action.“We’ve built entire industries around trying to understand people, and we’re still getting it wrong,” said Chad Reynolds, CEO of Vurvey Labs. “What’s been missing is the ability to simulate how people will respond at the speed and scale that businesses today demand, and with visibility into niche audiences companies have never been able to fully understand. AI has made everything else instantaneous, yet understanding people still lags behind. We’re introducing a new category: systems that test and evolve ideas against dynamic populations, not just generate them. Populations is the first step in that shift.”Vurvey Labs has already deployed Populations with enterprise customers across sectors including finance, healthcare, and consumer goods. In 2025, Unilever partnered with Vurvey Labs using the People Model™ to generate AI personas that were reflective of their global consumer segments. This shift to always-on consumer intelligence accelerated innovation timelines by 65% and saved million across more than 1,000 projects.“What’s exciting is the ability to explore reactions from highly nuanced patient and healthcare audiences before any type of consumer content ever enters the market. It allows our teams to stress-test messaging, uncover emotional and cultural nuance, and shape stronger creative with far greater speed and confidence.” said Dennis Urbaniak, Global Chief Client Officer and Chief Experience Officer, Havas Health Network.As the pace and complexity of business continue to accelerate, Vurvey is positioning Populations as a new foundation for decision-making itself. By combining the speed of AI with the depth of real human insight, the company is helping organizations move beyond static research toward a continuous, adaptive model where understanding people is no longer a bottleneck, but a built-in advantage.About Vurvey LabsFounded in 2021 by Chad Reynolds to bridge the gap between humans and machine intelligence, Vurvey Labs is an end-to-end agentic AI solution redefining how brands bring their worlds to life. Built to humanize AI, Vurvey combines artificial intelligence's speed with the depth of human insights to build AI models that go deeper than pattern matching or synthesizing publicly available data. Its proprietary People Model™, trained on millions of real consumer interviews, creates living, learning personas that think and feel like people, helping teams brainstorm, test, and co-create ideas in ways traditional models cannot.Trusted by leading brands including Unilever, Vans, Kenvue, and JPMorgan Chase, Vurvey Labs gives marketing and innovation teams the power to launch breakthrough ideas faster, smarter, and with more empathy.Vurvey Labs is AI Powered by People™.Learn more at vurvey.com

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