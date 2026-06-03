Hire Rite Opens Yatala Depot, Bringing Same-Day Temporary Fencing to Brisbane and Gold Coast

KALAMUNDA, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hire Rite Temporary Fence has opened a dedicated depot in Yatala, QLD, marking the company's first Queensland base of operations and expanding its national network to seven locations across three states. The family-owned business was founded in Newcastle, NSW in 2005 by Cameron Drake-Brockman and now serves builders, event organisers, insurers, councils, and homeowners across Brisbane and the Gold Coast with same or next-day delivery and installation.The Yatala depot stocks Hire Rite's full range of temporary fencing solutions. Contractors looking for construction fence hire in Brisbane will find panels fully compliant with Australian Standards AS 4687-2007, inspected before every delivery and upon return. Homeowners and builders requiring temporary pool fencing in Brisbane can have a compliant, council-ready installation in place within a day. Companies and organisers needing event fencing and crowd control hire for festivals, markets, sporting events, or public gatherings can also access the full range of crowd control barriers and perimeter fencing from the same local depot.The Yatala location also carries Hire Rite's proprietary NO THRU high-security system, a panel engineered to prevent unauthorised access without the need for standard bolt-on clamps, as well as insurance make-safe fencing for emergency site securing.The timing aligns with significant construction and infrastructure activity across South East Queensland. Brisbane's ongoing development pipeline and the region's busy events calendar are driving demand for fast, compliant site fencing. Hire Rite's full-service model covers delivery, installation, and later dismantling and removal, so clients carry no logistics burden from the initial install through to pack-down."Brisbane and the Gold Coast are booming. Construction activity, major events, and residential development are all running at high levels. We saw a clear need for a locally based, reliable fencing hire company that could respond fast and deliver a quality product every time. That's exactly what we've built in Yatala."— Cameron Drake-Brockman, Founder, Hire Rite Temporary FenceHire Rite's Brisbane service is available to builders, developers, demolition contractors, insurance companies, event organisers, local councils, and homeowners. The company can be reached at (07) 5625 3238 or via the online quote form at hirerite.com.au/location/brisbane.

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